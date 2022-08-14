According to Viviane Fisher-Flaherty, the secret to excelling at the sport of jousting is patience, competitiveness and perseverance because “it’s not easy. It can be frustrating.”
And those traits will take center stage during the 155th Jousting Tournament and Bazaar on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Christ Church in Port Republic.
“I think it’s popular because it’s a tradition,” said Fisher-Flaherty. “People come because it’s something different.”
And the Lusby resident has plenty of jousting cred. She has taught riding and jousting for the past 16 years and in 2017 her daughter, Lilly Fisher-Flaherty, became the first female professional jouster to win a state title since 1960. And her son, Ian Flaherty, consistently picks up wins on the jousting circuit.
Viviane first became involved in jousting when she and Lilly, who was a youngster at the time, watched the sport at Christ Church. Viviane asked her if she’d like to try the sport and when her daughter said yes, Viviane assumed she meant next year. But she didn’t.
“She said, ‘No, this year,’ and we only had a week [before the next competition] and I’m going, ‘OK,’” Viviane said. “She is competitive so it was not going to go well in my house if she didn’t do well. I had reservations but we were in the ring practicing with broomsticks and Dixie cups and then the rest is history.”
Viviane gives lessons — she also teaches hunter jumping — a few times a week and will teach potential jousters first how to ride and then how to joust.
“[I’ll] make sure they’re safe and have been taught properly,” she said, “and then work on aim and patience.”
She has taught jousters ranging in age from eight years of age to a man in his 40s.
“I think the main thing is to have patience and to teach [riders] to focus and basically make sure they’ve been taught properly to use their legs,” she said. “A lot of instructors don’t teach how to use your legs while riding. But horses move away from pressure, and when you’re jousting you can only use one hand on the reins so you jolly well be able to use your legs to direct your horse otherwise you’ll probably be out of luck.”
She will start jousters at rings that are 1½-inches in diameter — even though regulation rings begin at 1¾ inches — attached to arches on the side of her St. Leonard farm.
She said one of the keys to jousting is the relationship between the jouster and their horse.
“For any kind of riding you have to understand what kind of a day your horse is having,” she said. “They have good days and bad days just like we do, and that’s just basic safety. That’s why you take time grooming before you saddle up and go because you can tell what your horse’s demeanor is. It’s a relationship.”
As a result she’s seen many beginner jousters “just trying to muscle the horse and blaming everything on the horse.”
Viviane said the key to watching jousting is to watch how focused the riders are.
“Some get really nervous and they don’t trust their horse,” she said. “People tend to forget their relationship with their horse because they’re so busy [being concerned with] people watching them. I have to tell them, ‘This horse knows how to do this, you know how to do this. This is nothing different. People are just watching you.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.