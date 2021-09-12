WALDORF — Author Briana Thomas recently published her book “Black Broadway in Washington, D.C.” through Arcadia Publishing with The History Press.
The book originally ran as a published article in print and online in the Washingtonian Magazine where it caught the eye of Arcadia.
When she’s not writing, the Waldorf resident can usually be found as a pastor at Open Bible Ministries in Waldorf with her twin brother, Will.
The book is available at several distributors, including Barnes & Noble and Kindle.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I’ve been writing since high school. My writing journey began at Thomas Stone High School where I was a reporter for the school newspaper.
What inspires you to write?
Storytelling inspires me to write. I’m intrigued by positive and interesting stories, and I love to share good news with others.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Most definitely.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I’m a big note taker. I scribble everything down with pen and paper before I ever construct a full sentence.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
My favorite writers are Toni Morrison and Maya Angelou. Both women are brilliant creators who helped pave the way for women authors of color like myself. I’m inspired by the stories they told and the narratives they shared with the world. The underlying themes of women empowerment, racial freedom, and the craft in which both Morrison and Angelou expressed those themes in their texts have heavily influenced my work.
What are you working on now?
I’m working on a walking history tour of Washington, D.C. based on my book.
Please include a brief description of your book.
Before chain coffee shops and luxury high-rises, before even the beginning of desegregation and the 1968 riots, Washington’s Greater U Street was known as Black Broadway. From the early 1900s into the 1950s, African Americans plagued by Jim Crow laws in other parts of town were free to own businesses here and built what was often described as a “city within a city.” Local author and journalist Briana A. Thomas narrates U Street’s rich and unique history, from the early triumph of emancipation to the days of civil rights pioneer Mary Church Terrell and music giant Duke Ellington, through the recent struggles of gentrification.
Please include an excerpt from the book that you feel is compelling for local readers.
“So the “city within a city” was flooded with unsegregated concert halls and nightclubs that hosted round-the-clock performances by the likes of Pearl Bailey, Cab Calloway, and Sarah Vaughan. During the mid-1920s the Republic Theater at 14th and U, the Lincoln at 13th and U and the Dunbar at 7th and T sold nearly 1.4 million tickets a year. Black-owned pharmacies, barbershops, pool halls, funeral homes, and hotels patronized by African-Americans—and funded with loans from black financiers like, the city’s oldest black-owned bank, Industrial Savings—flourished. Black Washingtonians sent their kids to day camp at the country’s first African-American YMCA, worshipped together in scores of neighborhood churches like Shaw’s Lincoln Congregational Temple, and launched a movement against segregation from Black Broadway’s many gathering places protesting “Don’t buy where you can’t work.”
