ROCK HALL — What started out as a dreary day became one of celebration as the rain cleared long enough June 22 for those gathered at the corner of Rock Hall Avenue and Main Street to see the unveiling of the restored Old Salt statue and hear about the restoration process.
“I was just really honored to do this,” said John Elburn, the artist who completed the restoration, at the unveiling. “It’s something that’s close to my heart, my family, these watermen working on the water, he feels like an everyday character you might’ve seen when I was a kid.”
Old Salt was originally carved by local artist and woodworker Jacquin “Jac” Smolens as a tribute to the town’s watermen. While a report conducted by Elizabeth Sasser, a principal with Quid Tum Historic Structures Consulting, did include an exact date of its creation, it is estimated that the piece was originally located outside Haven Harbor Marina in the 1970s before moving to its current, permanent location.
Old Salt was unveiled June 22 by Elburn and Ron Fithian, president of the county commissioners, former waterman and lifelong Rock Hall resident. The final renovation, once unveiled, was met with cheers and applause from the crowd of about 70 people.
“We all know people, whether they’re friends or family members or coworkers, who just refuse to take a break,” said Rock Hall Mayor James Cook ahead of the unveiling. “I feel like Old Salt here is definitely one of those people.”
The Old Salt statue, which Cook called a “testament to our heritage as a watermen’s town” has greeted residents and visitors alike at the corner since the 1980s.
“Driving past him is a reminder of that heritage we have, but we really don’t think about him needing to take a break,” Cook said. “Main Street (Rock Hall) and (President) Laurie Walters ... decided to fund his vacation … and what a better vacation partner than John Elburn, who was able to focus him on relaxation and rejuvenation and bringing him back to life.”
Main Street Rock Hall received grant funds from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for the restoration project.
Old Salt’s vacation began April 4, Elburn said. The project was completed around June 10.
“Each day he’d get worked on. Some days it would be as many as eight to 10 hours. Some days you’d stand there scratching your head trying to figure out where to go,” Elburn said.
When Elburn got his hands on the statue, he said much of it, particularly in the base, was rotted or deteriorating. He had to cut off Old Salt off at the knees as part of the restoration.
If Walters had not taken an interest in the restoration project, Elburn said the statue probably would not have survived this year.
The new base was made from a piece of white oak. Elburn said he ran iron pipe inside the legs to support the statue where the joints between wood pieces connect.
“If you notice on the right hand side of him, there’s a rock fish that you couldn’t see before because there was so much dirt and grime in the original piece,” Elburn said. Originally, that fish was longer, reaching below the waterman’s boot top, but it had to be shortened as part of the restoration.
“The outside of that figure was so cracked up and chipped, and it had like a brown mold that was growing on it, so I had to strip it down almost to the bare wood,” Elburn said. The back of the statue was cracked due to poor maintenance, he said. “By the time I got everything sanded down and then cleaned up, I started to fill it.”
Each crack was filled with individual pieces of wood, epoxied to the statue then sanded down.
“When I got done with that, then I had to retool it because there wasn’t anything to show the tooling marks,” Elburn said. “That’s a semi-solid stain that’s on there now, the little lines on it are just painting on there to give (the appearance of) cracks and dents in the piece.”
Elburn said he considered giving the statue “more color” on his face and hands, but ultimately “thought it would be best to just restore him just like he is.”
“Hopefully it’s something that the town will enjoy for quite a few years, and we’ll try to keep him maintained, keep him in good health,” Elburn said. “He did get a facelift on his spa treatment.”
Fithian recalled the statue being built by Smolens, including which local yard the log it’s made out of came from. He spoke about the town’s history of watermen.
“Rock Hall was an amazing place at the height of the seafood business,” he said. “There would be tractor-trailer loads of soft shell clams going one way, rockfish going another way, it was just an amazing time.”
“When I heard that this project was going to take place and I heard that John was going to be the one to do it, I knew it was in good hands,” Fithian added. “I’m tickled, John has done an absolutely amazing job.”
“We certainly were so fortunate to have this project come forth and have John available to take care of it for us,” Walters said. “I don’t think there’s anybody else that could have handled it with so much joy about the project and what it represents to our town.”
“Jac Smolens, when he first started this piece, I was just doing a little bit of carving but every once in a while you’d get together with him and kind of show each other what we were doing,” Elburn said. “He was always into people and large figures. I started out on ducks. Everybody did ducks and geese so I started doing dogs. I like animals a lot better than working with people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.