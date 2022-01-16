“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke those words at the Lincoln Memorial in August 1963, as America was tossed into a tempest of racial unrest. Nearly 60 years later, there’s still plenty of unrest.
On Monday, we’ll mark King’s life and legacy with a national holiday. It’s now been 39 years since the birthday of this iconic figure in the civil rights movement was rightly designated as such by Congress.
Sometimes in the years since his death, people ask a question that’s intriguing, but impossible to answer. “If Martin Luther King were alive today, what would he think of …?”
Certainly, if King had not been cut down by an assassin’s bullet in Memphis almost 54 years ago, and if he had lived to see his 93rd birthday, he would have borne witness to all that the rest of America has seen.
Most recently, he would have seen an America that is ostensibly desegregated, but in fact has many gaps that persist between its Black citizens and its white citizens.
He would have seen a political divide that has widened considerably in the last several years. He would have seen a nasty discord among many Americans that splits us into red and blue just as much as into Black and white. He would have seen a worldwide pandemic rage into what will be its third year, affecting people of color disproportionately.
Again, King: “The ultimate measure of a person is not where one stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where one stands in times of challenge and controversy.”
He would have seen these things and more. What exactly he would have thought of all of them, and by word and deed influenced our perception of them, is pure speculation. But it is food for thought.
So what can we do to appropriately mark the holiday? While curtailed by COVID-19, several events are still planned on the Mid-Shore.
In Caroline County, the Lockerman Schools Association will host the 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity March in Denton. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at Lockerman Middle School. The March is set begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at the Caroline County Courthouse on Market Street with the “I Have a Dream” speech. Bag lunches will be distributed. A community service project is planned to support His Hope Ministries; attendees are encouraged to donate paper products and cleaning supplies, which can be dropped off at Lockerman Middle School or the Caroline County Courthouse.
In Queen Anne’s County, the Dr. MLK Celebration Committee will host at live broadcast on YouTube, “The Imprints of a Giant,” beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The keynote speaker will be Sean Cornish.
In Kent County, the Chester Valley Ministers Association, with support from the Kent Cultural Alliance and Washington College, will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with the 20th annual MLK Observance and Breakfast virtually, from 9 to 10 a.m., on Monday. Local African American trailblazers to be recognized include: the Rev. Mary Walker and Kent County High School senior Myona Moore, who will receive the MLK Jr. Humanitarian Awards; and Kent County Middle School students Noelle Demby (sixth grade), Jayla Lewis (seventh grade) and Temani Darden (eighth grade), who each will receive a Vincent Hynson Memorial Youth Award. The link will be published on the Chester Valley Ministers Association Facebook page today, Jan. 16.
In a sermon in Atlanta only a few weeks before his assassination in the spring of 1968, King spoke about service to others.
“Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve,” he told the congregation. “You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. … You only need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love. And you can be that servant.”
We can make his message endure on Monday, and all year long.
