Montgomery County Little League manager Sushil Rane calls himself a pitching guy. And why not?
Rane’s oldest son, Yash, pitched at Lehigh (Pa.) University. His other son, Pranav, pitches and plays infield at Haverford (Pa.) College, and is coaching this summer with his father.
So when Rane said Eric Solin pitched against Hughesville Tuesday night in the winners’ bracket final of the Maryland State 10-12-year-old Little League baseball tournament, one may naturally have thought the skipper was just showering one of his own with praise.
Then again those watching Tuesday would have likely agreed with Rane, after Solin came within one out of crafting a complete-game two-hitter that featured 11 strikeouts, as Montgomery County blanked Hughesville, 1-0, at North Easton’s J. Howard Anthony Field to remain the tournament’s lone unbeaten.
Montgomery County (3-0) advanced to the Aug. 3 championship game where it will face Hughesville (3-1) for a second time at 6 p.m., with the winner moving on to the regionals in Bristol, Conn.. Should Hughesville win, the two teams would meet again Friday, Aug. 4, for the title.
Hughesville defeated Rising Sun 7-4 in the July 26 elimination-bracket game. Rising Sun, which the day before staved off elimination for a third straight day with an 11-9 victory over Fruitland, finished the tournament 3-2.
“Last year he wasn’t on the team and this year he came back and realized he had a lot of friends that played with the 10U team,” Rane said of Solin. “He just threw a gem right here.
“We had a decision to make when he was at 48 pitches, to see if we should go with somebody else and save him for Thursday’s game,” Rane continued. “But he was throwing so well. He was hitting his spots. He was mixing up his curveball. His change-up was working, and they really didn’t have a good bead on him. So let’s keep him; let’s ride him.”
Hughesville’s Aiden Lewis matched Solin’s shutout effort through three innings, retiring nine of the first 12 batters he faced. The right-hander issued a one-out walk in the first, then set down seven straight. That streak ended when Solin worked a two-out walk in the third and Jimmy Small followed with an infield hit in the hole at short. But Lewis ended the rally there, getting a called third strike to end the inning.
“He’s coming back from injury,” Hughesville manager C.J. Copsey said of Lewis. “He was down for like two months and he’s just now getting back. He’s throwing upper 60s, close to 70 [mph]. When he’s on he’s close to 70.”
Montgomery broke the scoreless stalemate in the fourth. Chase Jana led off by deadening a bunt in front of home plate for an infield single. Sana Watanuki’s groundout moved Jana to second. Konnor Huang then smacked an 0-1 pitch into the left-center field gap for a double, scoring Jana with the game’s lone run.
Montgomery thought it had padded its lead moments later, when Freddy Sharman raced down the first-base line after a dropped third strike. The throw down to first hit Sharman, allowing Huang to score from second. But after a brief conference, the home plate umpire ruled runner interference, resulting in an out for Sharman and Huang being sent back to second.
Lewis, who gave up just two hits, two walks, and struck out five, was relieved by left-hander Lopez, who after issuing an intentional walk got an inning-ending strikeout.
Solin’s streak of eight straight retired ended with Austin Schrauder’s one-out single to left in the fifth. Solin closed the inning though with two strikeouts, then struck out the first two batters he faced in the sixth. But after yielding his first and only walk of the game to Tyson Copsey, Solin was relieved.
“At the end he just ran out of gas a little bit,” Rane said of Solin. “We’ve seen him enough to know when he’s getting tired. And his best thing is his location. He’s got good velocity, but his best thing is his location. And he rarely walks anyone. What we know about Eric Solin is that he’s thrown about 40 or so innings this year, and he’s had like 81 strikeouts with like seven or eight walks. He just doesn’t walk anybody. He doesn’t hit anybody.
“He came back to us which was a big boost,” Rane continued. “But once he walks he’s reaching the limit. But what a heckuva game. Eric Solin is a great pitcher. It’s tough to pitch against this lineup and he did a great job.”
Sharman came on in relief and needed just one pitch for a game-ending groundout to first base to seal the two-hit shutout.
Sam Carpenter, Izaak Freiman and Solin each singled to load the bases in the Montgomery fifth before Lopez notched his second strikeout of the game to end the inning.
“They’re a good hitting team over there; scored 27 runs in one game I saw them play in the districts,” C.J. Copsey said of Montgomery. “So holding them to one run, I’d take that everyday.”
The game’s four pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts and just four walks.
