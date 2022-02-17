Although the actors will be wearing masks for the performance, they are giving it all they have got. They will sing Rodgers and Hammerstein classics like The Hills are Alive and Edelweiss. They will also be miked for their big performances of The Sound of Music on February 25-27 at The Country School. Left to right are Autumn Monahan, Auddrey Stranahan, Chris Hunter, Halle Harper, Tripp Dent, Kylee Smith, Sunny Chandler and Taylor Hainey.
Practice makes perfect at the Country School play. They are putting on The Sound of Music singing classics like 16 Going on 17, My Favorite Things, So Long Farewell. This is their first dress rehearsal. Left to right Tripp Dent, Sunny Chandler, Chris Hunter and Kylee Smith.
PHOTOS By TOM MCCALL
Offstage and in their costumes are Hudson Stewart (with briefcase) and Gabe huHoffman, who are in the Country School production of The Sound of Music.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Zoey Loveless and Caroline Ault play alpine maidens in the Country School production of The Sound of Music.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
EASTON — Country School prepares to present The Sound of Music. They sing all the alpine classics that will make you see Julie Andrews singing the score in your head. Edelweiss, The Hills are Alive and My Favorite Things will all be sung. Laura Spies who is the director of the show said, “We sing all the favorites.”
