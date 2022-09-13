Paquin Design/Build, an award-winning residential home builder based in Grasonville, MD, is pleased to announce the comprehensive rebranding of its planned 13-home waterfront development in historic Bellevue, MD. The new infill development has been renamed Bellevue on the Tred Avon. The community’s roads have been changed to Bellevue School Road and Turner Avenue. Orchard Terrace, an existing road that pre-dates the new community, will retain its name.

