Paquin Design/Build, an award-winning residential home builder based in Grasonville, MD, is pleased to announce the comprehensive rebranding of its planned 13-home waterfront development in historic Bellevue, MD. The new infill development has been renamed Bellevue on the Tred Avon. The community’s roads have been changed to Bellevue School Road and Turner Avenue. Orchard Terrace, an existing road that pre-dates the new community, will retain its name.
During a community meeting with Bellevue residents in the spring of 2022 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, attendees shared feedback about the proposed name of the residential development and its roads and how it did not align with the historic nature of Bellevue or recognize the contributions of the community’s people and institutions. This message resounded clearly with Brent Paquin, founder and president of Paquin Design/Build. Brent and his team took action and authorized the name change to Bellevue on the Tred Avon to pay homage to the legacy of Bellevue, MD being a working waterfront community.
“I’m grateful for the feedback shared by the residents in attendance at the community meeting,” Paquin said. “The mission of Paquin Design/Build is to build quality homes and residential communities. Attending community meetings and engaging local residents plays a major role in fostering tight-knit communities and Paquin Design/Build is proud to engage in this process.”
Bellevue School Road is named after the historic African American Bellevue School. Located on Dawson Street in the heart of Bellevue, the old Bellevue School is one of many sites listed on the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties.
Turner Avenue is named after the W.A. Turner and Sons Packing Company, which operated in Bellevue from 1945 to 1996. Turner and Sons, in addition to Bellevue Seafood Company (1964 - 1998), were owned and operated by the Turner family and were represented among the largest African American-owned seafood packing houses on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
“The new road names for Bellevue on the Tred Avon commemorate an institution and family that contributed much to Bellevue’s history–we are proud to recognize that legacy,” said Paquin.
Bellevue on the Tred Avon represents the final evolution of a development that has been decades in the making.
The 13-home residential development will be sited on land formerly owned by W. H. Valliant Packing Company, a large seafood and vegetable cannery and packing house that operated in Bellevue from 1899 to 1946. Founded by William H. Valliant, the W. H. Valliant Packing Company built much of Bellevue’s housing stock to house the company’s workers, most of whom were African Americans.
After W. H. Valliant ceased operations due to the post-WWII collapse in local canning operations, the land was subsequently sold in 1955 and subdivided into 31 building lots where, at the time, a trailer park was slated to be installed, a concept that never materialized.
Prior to the recent acquisition of the former W. H. Valliant Packing Company land and Paquin Design/Build being contracted to build the new subdivision’s homes, the land was subdivided again by the former owners into the current 13-home infill development concept that is being built today.
“As a long-time Talbot County resident and Talbot County home builder, I was attracted to Bellevue for its history, unique environment, and proximity to my home in St. Michaels,” Paquin said. “Bellevue on the Tred Avon presented a unique opportunity in that rather than negatively impact Talbot County’s sensitive landscape by building new homes on a farm or natural habitat, we have a chance to pursue in-fill development where we can reinvest in one of Talbot County’s beloved villages and build new homes where public infrastructure is already in place.”
Paquin Design/Build prides itself on being a leading and award-winning Talbot County home builder. In addition to Bellevue on the Tred Avon, Paquin Design/Build built the community of San Domingo Cove outside of St. Michaels, will deliver 12 homes in Easton Village when the community is fully developed, and has further built homes throughout Talbot County in communities like Martingham and Cookes Hope.
Paquin Design/Build has been widely recognized for the quality homes it has built throughout Maryland and its Eastern Shore. In 2021 Paquin Design/Build was voted Best Home Builder by APG Chesapeake’s Best of the Best. In addition, Paquin Interiors, a subsidiary of Paquin Design/Build, was voted Best Home Remodeling Company in 2020 and 2022 by Shore Update. Paquin Design/Build’s homes have been featured in regional publications–Home and Design, Chesapeake Views Magazine, and What’s Up Eastern Shore. Paquin Design/Build employs nearly 30 people, most of whom proudly call the Mid-Shore home.
For more information on Paquin Design/Build and Bellevue on the Tred Avon, visit www.bellevueonthetredavon or visit their downtown Easton office at 110 N Washington Street.
