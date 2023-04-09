NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Milton scored 20 points and chased Cam Thomas all over the floor in the fourth quarter to keep him at 46, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-105 on Sunday.
The teams face each other next weekend to begin the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Mikal Bridges was the only starter for either team to play, and he did so for just four seconds. It was his 83rd game starting this season, extending his streak to 392 straight to begin his career. Then he committed a foul and left the game.
The rest of the day belonged to the backups, with scoring championship Joel Embiid and assist leader James Harden waiting until next weekend to suit up again.
Thomas reached 40 points for the fourth time this season after doing it in three consecutive games in early February before falling out of the rotation after the Nets brought in four new starters in the trades for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
He had 42 after three quarters Sunday and made two quick baskets after checking back into the game with 9:16 remaining. Milton soon after began defending the Nets guard well away from the basket, even when he didn’t have the ball.
Even after Milton departed in the final minutes, the 76ers continued running second defenders at Thomas to keep him from scoring again, adding some spice to an otherwise meaningless matchup.
Their first-round series was set up Friday when the Nets clinched the No. 6 seed. The Sixers had already been resting their top players and the Nets were finally able to do the same Sunday.
76ers coach Doc Rivers was honest when asked what he hoped to get out of the finale.
“I’m just trying to get to see the end of the Masters,” he said before the game. “So if you want me to be honest, the most important thing today is to see if (Jon) Rahm can catch (Brooks) Koepka.”
Things went quickly enough — but only after a foul was committed four seconds in. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn let Bridges play to extend his ironman streak, but with instructions to foul quickly and get out of the game. Once the 76ers won the opening tip, Bridges hurried over to grab Shake Milton and was immediately subbed out.
After starting 56 games for Phoenix before coming to Brooklyn in the trade for Kevin Durant, Bridges started the Nets’ final 27. He became the 42nd NBA player to play in 83 or more games in a season and the first since Josh Smith for Detroit and Houston in 2014-15.
That left a crowd featuring Julius Erving, who won titles with the Nets in the ABA and 76ers in the NBA, and Billie Jean King to watch All-Star slam dunk champion Mac McClung finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers.
TIP-INS
76ers: Philadelphia finished 54-28, its best record since going 56-26 in 2000-01 en route to the NBA Finals. ... The 76ers won all four meetings with the Nets this season.
Nets: Thomas joined Durant, Kyrie Irving, Vince Carter and John Williamson as Nets to score 40 or more four times in a season in the NBA. Carter did it three times and Irving twice. ... RaiQuan Gray, signed to a two-way contract Saturday, scored 16 points.
THE PLAYERS’ CHOICE
Rivers relied on other players to make the case for why Embiid should win his first MVP award.
“It’s funny, when you hear from (Damian) Lillard said it the other day, Steph Curry said it,” Rivers said. “When you hear other players, and they rarely chime in on MVP, but when you hear other players chime in and they’re saying Joel because he’s the most dominant, they’re telling you something. They really are. They’re speaking it into existence.”
Celtics 120, Hawks 114
BOSTON (AP) — Payton Pritchard finished with his first career triple-double with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists Boston beat Atlanta in a matchup of mostly reserves in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Derrick White was the only regular starter to play for Boston. In his 82nd game and starting for the 70th time, he played five minutes, going 1 of 2 on 3-point attempts.
De’Andre Hunter was the only starter to play for Atlanta, scoring 14 points.
Pritchard completed his triple-double with an assist on JD Davidson’s basket with just under eight minutes left. The crowd gave him a big hand when they showed Pritchard’s stat line on the video board.
Boston went 25 of 54 on 3-point attempts. Pritchard connected on 9 of 16, Mike Muscala went 4-for-7 on 3s and finished with 27 points and Sam Hauser was 8 of 14 on 3s with 26 points.
Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando led the Hawks with 19 points apiece.
Locked into the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed, the Hawks (41-41) will be at the Miami Heat on Tuesday in a play-in game.
Coming off last season’s run to the NBA Finals where they lost to Golden State in six games, Boston, the East’s No. 2 seed, will face the winner of the Heat-Hawks series in the opening round.
The Celtics (57-25) sat usual starters Jayson Tatum, the team’s leading scorer at 30.1 points per game, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown (cut finger) and Marcus Smart. Also out were key reserves Malcolm Brogdon (lower back pain) and Robert Williams III.
Tatum finished the season as the first player in Celtics history to average 30 points per game in a season. Hall of Famer Larry Bird held the previous single-season record, averaging 29.9 points in 1987-88.
The Hawks played without their leading scorer Trae Young (right groin soreness), Dejounte Murray (sore left ankle), Clint Capela (right calf tightness), John Collins (tight lower back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore right knee).
UP NEXT
Hawks: At Miami in a play-in game on Tuesday.
Celtics: Face the Heat-Hawks winner in their opening-round series.
Hornets 106, Cavaliers 95
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mark Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds and fellow rookie Bryce McGowens scored 22 points as Charlotte rallied in the fourth quarter to top playoff-bound Cleveland.
Theo Maledon had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Charlotte, which finished with the fourth-worst record in the NBA at 27-55 and did not advance to the postseason for the seventh year in a row. The Hornets missed their first 24 3-point attempts.
All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland were not in uniform for the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, who will have home-court advantage in their first-round series with the New York Knicks. Sam Merrill scored 17 points and Danny Green and Raul Neto each had 13.
Cleveland blew an 11-point lead, finished the regular season 51-31 and will be in the playoffs for the first time since reaching the 2018 NBA Finals.
Evan Mobley had six points and five rebounds, and Jarrett Allen had four points and six boards for the Cavaliers. They played 12 minutes apiece, none after the first quarter.
The Hornets did not dress their top six scorers, including point guard Terry Rozier and small forward Gordon Hayward, and finished 6 of 32 beyond the arc.
Svi Mykhailiuk had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and put Charlotte in front for good at 82-79 with a 3-pointer with 9:49 remaining. The Hornets used a 38-11 run to go up by 12 late in the fourth.
BIG MEN BACK
Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave his starters the option to sit out the final two games, which guards Mitchell and Garland opted to do. Power forward Mobley and center Allen did not play Thursday at Orlando, but wanted to take the court against the Hornets.
“I had a conversation with all those guys to see where they’re at,” Bickerstaff said. “Evan said he’d like to get some time. He just is a basketball player.”
TIP-INS
Hornets: G Terry Rozier (right foot discomfort), G LaMelo Ball (right foot surgery), F Gordon Hayward (left thumb sprain), F Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder strain), F P.J. Washington Jr. (right foot strain) and F Cody Martin (left knee sprain) were unavailable. … Swingman Oubre, who averaged a career-high 20.3 points, will be an unrestricted free agent. … Charlotte was 13-28 at home and 14-27 on the road.
Cavaliers: F Isaac Okoro (left knee soreness) missed the final six games after being hurt March 26 against Houston, but should return for the playoff opener. “We’ve missed him,” Bickerstaff said. “It will be huge having him back with the way he can contain the ball defensively.” … Cleveland sold out all 41 home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, extending its streak to 50 straight in the regular season.
