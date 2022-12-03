ANNAPOLIS — Bryon Sofinowski called it a great season.
In his first year back as head coach, Sofinowski watched his Kent Island High football team lose its season-opener then reel off 12 straight wins on the way to its first state championship appearance.
He watched senior running back Kasey Heath set school single-season records, scoring 40 touchdowns and rushing for over 2,000 yards. He watched a defense become seemingly stingier and stingier with each passing week.
The only thing missing was a great ending.
The Bucs fell short of that Friday night, as top-seeded Milford Mill strung together 18 consecutive second-half points to forge a 25-16 victory in the Class 2A state championship at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to cap a perfect season.
“I don’t think I can put into words how proud I am of these guys,” Sofinowski said. “The journey we’ve been on, banging out 12 wins in a row. Everybody tells us we’re undersized; there’s no D-1 prospects on our team. And yet we won 12 in a row.
“We never quit once the entire time,” Sofinowski continued. “They got incredible heart. They showed that the entire season, and tonight was a great example of it. Even that last series, marching down the field (to score a touchdown and almost) get an on-side kick. We could have laid over. We could have stopped it. But these boys aren’t about that. These boys play with their hearts the entire time.”
Bidding to become the first Bayside Conference team to win a state championship since Cambridge-South Dorchester won the 1A title in 1996, Kent Island (12-2) could have become shaken early when the Millers (14-0) stymied Heath (18 carries, 61 yards) and the run game from the outset — the Buccaneers finished with 66 yards on 27 carries.
“It might be the biggest team I’ve played ever,” said Sofinowski of Milford Mill. “They controlled the line of scrimmage. And their backers and outside linebackers, they just closed ground so quickly. They played a lot faster than we thought they would. We were hoping to get three, four, five yards a carry. It didn’t happen.”
What did happen was the Bucs moved to the passing game and started driving.
The Millers took a 7-0 lead with 4:42 remaining in the first quarter, when Sean Williams Jr. (23 carries, 102 yards) scored on an 8-yard run and Eric Garcia tacked on the point-after kick.
Kent Island, which managed just one first down and 6 yards of offense on its first three possessions, put together its first sustained drive after Dalton Mason recovered a Millers’ fumble at the Bucs’ 29-yard line.
Senior quarterback Tommy Mcandrews, who completed 17 of 33 for 196 yards and two touchdowns — all season highs — connected with David Jeffers for 12 yards, hit Keegan O’Brien for 8 and Tucker Claxton for 23. After a 6-yard completion to Heath, Mcandrews ran for 13 yards on a fourth-and-four. Milford Mill pushed the Bucs back six yards over the next three plays, bringing on Max Barba, who drilled a 34-yard field goal to draw Kent Island within 7-3 with 7:07 left in the first half.
The Millers lost a second fumble on the first play of their ensuing possession. Kent Island capitalized on the next play, as Heath caught a Mcandrews pass in the right flat and rumbled 34 yards for a touchdown. Barba’s PAT put the Bucs up 10-7 with 6:45 left in the half.
“They shut down Kasey Heath, the best running back in the state of Maryland; 40 touchdowns. two-thousand-something yards (rushing),” Mcandrews said. “And they did a great job. They game-planned. They came out, they pretty much shut him down.
“So that’s why we turned to the passing game,” continued Mcandrews, who watched his receiving cast make a slew if outstanding catches. “I knew I could pass the ball. I was confident in myself and I went out there and made some plays.”
Kent Island’s defense, which had yielded just 25 points in four postseason games entering Friday, continued its stout play, holding the Millers to just one first down on their next two possessions.
“For our defense to hold that team to seven points in the first half, that was an incredible feat in itself,” Sofinowski said of the Millers, who had averaged 45.5 points in their first four playoff games. “Especially as explosive as they are. Not only are they fast but they’re big up front. I think they’re averaging like 270 (pounds) across the front. So it was an impressive feat for our defense to hold them to that. We were really pleased.”
Heath broke free for a 25-yard gain — his biggest run of the game — on the Bucs’ next possession. O’Brien hauled in an 18-yard strike from Mcandrews. Two plays later, Claxton made a 9-yard reception. After a 5-yard pickup by Heath, Barba’s 22-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds remaining missed wide left.
“We made a few adjustments,” Millers head coach Reginald White said of halftime. “We told them — they were a little down — ‘It’s like 10-7. We’ve been a second-half team all through these playoffs.’ I said, ‘Come on. We’ve got 24 minutes. We get the ball back (to start the second half). Just come on. Get your energy.’ I said, ‘You can’t get down on ourselves. But we can’t lose these 50-50 balls. We can’t get tired. We can’t give the ball away twice on their side of the 50.’ We made mistakes. Good team, but we gave them some help today. They (Kent Island) never gave up. And neither did we.”
Corey Jones’ 29-yard kickoff return started Milford Mill on its own 37 to start the second half. The Millers converted two big third-down plays on a scoring march that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Williams carried for 16 on third-and-5. Quarterback Deshawn Purdie (14 of 20, 148 yards) found David Diggs for a 30-yard gain on third-and-11. Purdie kept the drive alive when he connected with Derrell Pierson for a 16-yard gain on fourth-and-4. Two plays later, Purdie scored from a yard out for a 13-10 lead with 6:11 to go in the third quarter. O’Brien blocked Garcia’s point-after attempt.
Kent Island moved from its 23 to the Millers’ 39 on its next possession, but Mcandrews was sacked for a 6-yard loss by Dashawn Fields on fourth-and-9, giving Milford Mill the ball. The Millers drove from their 43 to the Bucs’ 23, where on fourth-and-6, Josh Pierson took a short pass from Purdie, broke down the sideline and slipped through two tackles on the way to a 23-yard touchdown. O’Brien again blocked the PAT, leaving the Millers’ lead at 19-10 with 4:56 left.
Just 11 seconds had slipped off the clock when Jones intercepted a pass intended for Heath and raced 20 yards untouched for a touchdown and a 25-10 Millers’ lead.
“Tonight just wasn’t our night,” Sofinowski said. “It just wasn’t in the cards tonight, that’s all. I think they were as good as advertised. Great team. Great group of young men. Great coaching staff. My hat goes off for them.”
Kent Island wasn’t quite finished.
McAndrews threw completions of 14 yards to Holland, 11 to O’Brien, 13 to Jeffers and 19 to Holland. Then on fourth-and-goal from the Millers’ 8, Mcandrews found Claxton for a touchdown with 1:35 left, paring Kent Island’s deficit to nine. Barba’s extra-point attempt missed.
The Bucs thought they recovered the ensuing on-sides kick attempt, but officials ruled Milford Mill ball. The Millers ran two plays before Purdie took a knee to end the game.
“Oh my God. It feels good to be on this side,” said White, who played on Milford Mill’s last state championship team in 1987, and as a coach, led the Millers to state final appearances in 2017 and last year.
In addition to trying to become the Bayside’s first state champ since 1996, Kent Island was bidding to win the conference’s first 2A title since 1982, when James M. Bennett won the then-Class B crown.
“There’s a reason why they’re undefeated,” Sofinowski said of Milford Mill. “They’re fast. They’re big. But our boys played hard, and there wasn’t one ounce of quit in any of them. And they really didn’t hang their heads the entire time. We missed a few opportunities. We did not play our best game, which when you play a team like that you have to bring your best every time.”
