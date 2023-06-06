Secretariat's 50th Ron Turcotte Horse Racing

Ron Turcotte poses next to a statue of him and Secretariat in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, last month. Turcotte rose to the heights of the horse racing world, riding Secretariat to the Triple Crown in 1973.

 AP PHOTO

From the tiny village of Drummond, New Brunswick, Ron Turcotte rose to the top of horse racing, riding Secretariat to a sweep of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont in 1973. Their triumphs ended a 25-year Triple Crown drought. Now 81, Turcotte is the last surviving member of Secretariat’s team as he marks the 50th anniversary of their feat with the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.


