Some choked up.
Some paused to keep it together. Others just relented and let the sobs escape.
They knew she had been battling health issues in recent months.
But she had always coached them with an energy that was so boundless. She radiated passion and commitment, set concrete standards and lofty expectations, pushed to bring out their best, and was always their biggest fan.
That’s what made this loss among the toughest — if not the hardest — of their lives.
Margie Knight, who coached volleyball and softball, first at North Caroline High, then at Salisbury University, died on July 31, 2022, in her sleep at age 66, just two years after retiring.
“It’s hard to believe from someone that was so active and so engaged,” said Jen Bowman, who played both sports for four years under Knight at North Caroline, and is now preparing for her 19th season as head volleyball coach at Trinity College in Connecticut. “You just can’t believe it because this is the person that’s always been like the Energizer bunny.”
“Softball’s not the same,” said Easton High athletic director Kurisha Hoffman, who played for Knight at Salisbury from 2005 to 2008, then helped coach Easton to a pair of state softball championships.
“I can’t wrap my head around it because when I think softball, I think Margie,” said Kareem Otey, who played three seasons for Knight at Salisbury (2002, 2004-05) and went on to be head softball coach at Cambridge-South Dorchester High for 15 years.
“Honestly, I don’t even comprehend that it happened,” added Paige Knussman, a standout at Easton High who played softball for Knight at Salisbury for four years, coached with her for another three, and is now head softball coach at Marymount University in Virginia.
Comprehending Knight’s success as a coach may be tough for some. During 40 seasons of coaching at Salisbury — 24 softball, 16 volleyball — she had just one losing record (2002 in volleyball).
Knight piloted the Sea Gulls’ volleyball program from 1997 to 2012, compiling a 405-175 record that included eight Capital Athletic Conference championships and eight NCAA tournament appearances. Four times she was named CAC Coach of the Year, and during her last five years, the volleyball team went 160-27, which included four CAC titles.
“She was my college life,” said Kim (Rementer) Betts, who may have been the only athlete that played both volleyball and softball for four seasons under Knight at Salisbury. “I saw coach every day of life.
“She just had the most amazing outlook on life,” said Betts, who went on to coach volleyball and softball at Queen Anne’s County High and led the Lions to the Class 2A state softball championship in 2021. “All her athletes just fed off her enthusiasm. I mean, as everybody knew, she was a fierce competitor, and she inspired all of us to be the best version of ourselves, and to make the people around us better.”
Knight’s softball coaching record at Salisbury was even more impressive.
Over 24 years she amassed a record of 846-209-2 for an .801 winning percentage that ranks 12th all-time across all college divisions, and sixth all-time in Division III. When she retired she was one of 14 Division III coaches to win over 800 games.
That resume also included 14 CAC Coach-of-the-Year honors, 18 CAC titles, 20 NCAA tournament berths, nine College World Series appearances, three spots in the NCAA Finals, and induction into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
“I think the quality that she had that made our teams so successful was she knew how to get the most out of the people she coached,” said current Salisbury head softball coach Lacey (Lister) Lord, a pitching standout at North Caroline before going on to pitch for Knight at Salisbury from 2003-06. “She just had a way about her. That way was how to get to make you tick, which in turn would make you perform at your best ,which in turn would make the team that much better. And at the end of the day she just knew what it took, and I think that’s why she was so successful.”
That coaching success had its early beginning at North Caroline, where Knight posted a combined 392-77 record in volleyball and softball over 13 years. She led the Bulldogs to a slew of North Bayside and Bayside Conference championships, the Class 1A state volleyball crown in 1990, and state softball championships in 1988 (Class C) and 1991 (Class 1A).
“She was a master teacher,” said Bowman, who played on Caroline’s 1990 state volleyball championship team and the state-title winning softball team in ‘91. “Her relationship building skills, I mean she knew the whole tough-love thing. She nailed it. I mean she nailed it.
“You can only push people and motivate people and inspire people if you build that trust, and if you know that you care about them,” Bowman added. “And she was masterful at that. And she did care. It wasn’t a gimmick. It wasn’t fake to win games. She truly cared. You could feel it. And she was just tenacious about it. She was persistent. She wouldn’t give up on you. She wouldn’t give up on the game. She was, ‘We’re going to fight like hell.’ I think we won games just because of that sometimes.”
But one of the biggest reasons why Knight’s teams won was through preparation and practice.
“In our early years together, I remember going in the gym and watching some volleyball practice, but then picking up her notebook,” said Henry Ward, who taught with Knight at North Caroline, and coached the Bulldogs’ boys’ basketball team to the 1987 Class C state championship. “She had three pages of practice plans. Just seeing how well prepared she was, I started doing some similar stuff for basketball. I still have my old notebooks.”
But Bowman remembers vividly a day when the Bulldogs weren’t prepared, when they traveled to play against an opponent they were supposed to handle with ease.
“We got there and we got off the bus and we forgot our bat bag,” Bowman said. “She was so upset. And she never said it, but we knew because we had to borrow another team’s bats and kick their butt with them. And her thing was always about respect. You respect every opponent, no matter what. You’re not going to humiliate them. And she was just really upset about that because it made us appear arrogant, uncaring or entitled. There was hell to pay there. That is something I’ll never forget.”
There was something else Ward never forgot about his longtime colleague and friend.
“She was an innovator,” said Ward, who saw Knight on the golf course near his Delaware home just a few days before she passed. “She wasn’t afraid to think out of the box. Like the things she did in practice, you’re like, ‘Man, this is crazy.’ But the girls loved it. She kept things going and came up with new ways of doing things.”
And she continued doing those innovative things at Salisbury.
“She had her clipboard with everything she wanted to get accomplished at practice,” Otey said. “We’d come out to practice sometimes and she legit would be dressed like Spiderman. In the whole Spiderman Halloween costume. And she’d be hanging on a fence. It was just off-the-wall stuff that as college students we’d go out and we’re like, ‘This lady is crazy.’ But it was fun. And that’s how she really kept us laughing and just having fun playing the game.”
Betts remembered Knight’s love for animals and how she had the team warm up one day as if they were imitating a dog show.
“There was an obstacle course and all of us had to go through it,” Betts said laughing. “We never knew what was coming. It was never boring. It was always something to keep our attention and make us compete with one another in a fun way.”
Hoffman and company arrived at practice one day to find their coach completely decked out in camouflage.
“She camouflaged her face, then proceeded to crawl across the infield like she was hiding,” Hoffman said chuckling. “We were going into battle and she was getting ready for it.”
Knussman recalled Knight getting dressed up for practice as Rambo and Tom Cruise’s character in “The Last Samurai.”
“And we always had Halloween practices, where we could dress up in costumes,” Knussman recalled. “But the rule was you always had to be able to play in whatever you wore.”
Along with the costumes, were Easter egg hunts, the dispersal of Valentine’s Day cards, and Knight wearing her lucky, multi-colored glove when it was cold out.
But on top of all that was hard work and a commitment toward excellence.
“She set the bar very high and expected you to exceed past it,” said Knussman, a two-time All-American at Salisbury.
“It was an eye-opener,” Hoffman said of an early team meeting where Knight established team standards. “When she brought us in she made us know we were there to be champions.”
And that included sometimes playing out of position.
“I came in as a middle infielder, got put in the outfield, and then our third baseman got hurt,” Hoffman said. “She looked at me in left field and gave me a little finger like, ‘Come on in.’ And she asked me, ‘Can you play third?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ Because for coach you would do anything.”
Betts may have for a time thought if she would get the chance to do anything for Knight. She had known the coach since she was 12. She had attended Knight’s camps and watched her older sister, Kristin, play for Knight at North Caroline. She was in eighth grade and knew her chance was coming soon when Knight visited her at home one night.
“She came to my house to let me know she had accepted the position at Salisbury, and not to worry because she’d be back for me in four years,” Betts said. “And she kept that promise.
“I never had to think about where I wanted to go (to college),” Betts continued. “It was just a matter of when I was going to get there. Because ever since I was a child I knew I wanted to play for her.”
And while Knight knew she would come back for Betts, she also seemed to know where her four-year catcher was headed.
“I remember as a young athlete, she would always say, ‘Now Kimmy, when you’re coaching remember this,’ and, ‘You’ll come across this,’” Betts said. “She had already forecasted, probably for many of us, that we were going to follow in her footsteps and become coaches. And she was so supportive for all of us.”
That support often came in a phone call.
Knight called Betts on her drive to the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie the morning of the 2021 state championship game, and was the first to call Betts with congratulations later that day after the Lions had defeated Calvert, 2-1, in the eighth inning for the school’s first state softball championship.
“My drive to work is probably the hardest because that’s when I would talk to her all the time,” said Lord, who succeeded Knight as Salisbury’s head softball coach, but continued benefitting from her mentor who helped as a volunteer assistant. “Whether it was to work, or from work, that was our time. I still live an hour away from (Salisbury) so that was always our chat time. So today when I got in my car to go to work it was … hard.”
Bowman knows Lord’s pain.
“Not only was Margie my coach, but she was basically my best friend,” Bowman said. “I talked to her every day, including last Saturday, the day before she passed. We were in constant contact. To this day I called her all the time for coaching ideas or drills. I just talked to her about everything. Being a coach and having her as a coach, it was fantastic. She was a huge mentor for me. I mean there’s not much about me as a coach that Margie hasn’t influenced heavily.
“She was typically my first call after games, after tough practices, after any kind of issue,” Bowman added. “And I know Lacey feels the same way. Her and I both have had a couple of good cries, because both of us are kind of like, ‘What the hell are we going to do?’ It’s really hard to think about coaching and moving forward without having Margie to call.”
