Maple Leafs Lightning Hockey

The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate Saturday night after defeating Tampa Bay in overtime in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

 AP PHOTO

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs finally advanced in the NHL playoffs, and coach Sheldon Keefe struggled to find the right words to capture the moment.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.