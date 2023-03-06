All-Combine Team Top Performers Football

Georgia wide receiver Chris Conley prepares to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, Feb. 21, 2015, in Indianapolis. Conley jumped 45.0 inches in the vertical jump at the combine.

 AP PHOTO

Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner II posted the fastest time in the 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL scouting combine and his 4.26-second performance is the fifth-fastest ever, regardless of position.


