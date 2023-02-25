CENTREVILLE — Colonel Richardson High’s Austin Alexander may have expected to win by pin, but North Caroline’s Jaeden Warner did not.
Queen Anne’s County’s Tremaine Jackson and North Caroline’s Gus Clark had rematches from a week ago, but still found a way to have their arms raised.
And Queen Anne’s Zach Curry, well, he was just happy to be wrestling again.
Jackson, Clark, Curry, Warner and Alexander each won their respective weight classes Saturday night, giving the North Bayside five champions at the Class 2A-1A East Region tournament at Queen Anne’s County High.
One year after reaching the state final at 285 pounds, Alexander has wrestled from a different position — as the favorite.
“The thing about wrestling is when you’re an underdog, it’s fun because if you beat somebody that’s bigger than you, or somebody who they think is going to beat you, that pop afterwards,” Alexander said. “When you’re up at the top, it’s always somebody coming after you.”
North Harford’s Clay Lawrence (40-2) was the one coming after Alexander (37-1) in last night’s 285-pound final. After a scoreless first period, Alexander took bottom and escaped with 46 seconds left in the second period for a 1-0 lead. Alexander said he had trouble shooting on Lawrence because of his length, but turned the junior to his back for a fall in 5:16.
Warner (36-1) admitted to being nervous heading into the 220-pound final against C. Milton Wright’s Joel Tufts (33-9). Tied 2-2 entering the third period, Warner got a reversal to take a 4-2 lead, and cut Tufts to make it a 1-point match. Tufts then got behind Warner but as he went to pull Warner down, the North Caroline senior landed on top and quickly clamped down for a pin in 4:33.
“Going into the match (I was) a little nervous, but when you believe you can win it will come out victory,” Warner said. “I definitely thought I was going to go all six minutes. The mistake (Tufts made) was he pulled me back on top of him. And I’m a big guy.”
The 120-pound was a rematch of last Saturday’s Bayside Conference final between Jackson (36-3) and Kent Island’s Jack Hooks (39-6). Jackson would not win by fall this time though. After a scoreless first, Jackson worked an escape then scored a takedown with 12 seconds left in the second period for a 3-0 lead. The Queen Anne’s junior then scored another takedown in the third for a 5-1 decision.
“It feels great, coming back from last year when I missed weight for regionals,” Jackson said. “It kind of hurt, but a comeback this year and winning feels pretty good.”
The 145-pound final was also a repeat of a Bayside final, where Clark defeated Parkside’s Aiden Pusey 4-1 last week. Neither Clark (36-3) or Pusey (39-5) scored a point over the first two periods Saturday. Twenty-six seconds into the third though, Clark escaped for the only point of the match and the title.
“Just going out there, keeping the same style up,” Clark said of his mindset. “He’s good on neutral, he has good standup. I’ve been watching out for that, watching since last week what he does, how to stop it.”
Curry (28-5) did not wrestle in this year’s conference championships in an effort to rest up for regionals in hopes for another state berth. It worked, though the senior missed not being able to compete or practice.
“The time off really helped me realize, ‘Yeah, this is my last chance. I’m not going to take anything for granted,’” Curry said. “I’m going to come back and I was excited. I was really excited to wrestle. Probably the most I ever have been really. Sitting in the practice room when you can’t wrestle, it sucks. I missed it.’”
Curry fought off an early shot from Parkside’s Canaan Mapp before getting a takedown with 1:18 left in the first period. Mapp got an escape with just over a minute left in the period, but Curry scored with a double-leg takedown with 20 seconds to go in the period and steadily padded his lead on the way to a 15-3 major decision.
Stephen Decatur’s Parker Intrieri (34-9) won the 170-pound title with a 5-2 decision over Easton senior Reis Burgstahler, and Rising Sun’s Mason Testerman earned a fall in 4:40 over Kent Island’s Giuseppe Mellinger to win the 182-pound weight class.
In the girls’ tournament, defending state champion Alexandra Conley (14-3) of Queen Anne’s earned a fall over Havre de Grace’s Bella Olivas in 56 seconds to win the 105-pound weight class. Queen Anne’s Julia Reburn (8-3) matched that when she pinned Havre de Grace’s Kayla Ward in 56 seconds to win the 135-pound title.
Kent Island freshman Lillian Mellinger earned a 9-2 decision over Queen Anne’s Ava Price in the 120-pound final; Colonel Richardson’s Saleta Nichols earned a pinfall in 1:41 over Patterson Mill’s Niyah Davis to win the 140-pound title.
