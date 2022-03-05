Colonel Richardson’s Austin Alexander, left, looks toward his corner as he closes in on a first-period fall over Hammond’s Austin Stewart in the 285-pound semifinals Saturday at the Class 2A/1A state tournament.
UPPER MARLBORO — Austin Alexander will have to wait another year in his bid to make history.
The Colonel Richardson High junior fell one step shy of becoming the school’s first state wrestling champion Saturday night at the Show Place Arena, when he lost 6-1 to Williamsport senior Max Larkin in the 285-pound final at the Class 2A/1A state championship tournament.
Alexander’s loss in the final was only his second defeat of the season, as he finished with a 28-2 record.
Alexander pinned his first two opponents on Friday to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round, where he scored a takedown 20 seconds into the match before pinning Hammond’s Austin Stewart in 1 minute, 6 seconds.
Queen Anne’s County freshman Ally Conley was trying to become the school’s first female champion as she met North Harford freshman Bryn Cespedes in the girls’ 100-pound final. The bout was not wrestled at press-time.
Conley had two byes before earning a 5:14 pinfall over Anshu Patra of Thomas S. Wootton in the semifinals.
Queen Anne’s teammate Zach Curry reached the boys’ 152-pound semifinals, where he lost by a 15-2 technical fall to Manchester Valley’s Jake Boog, who went on to win the title.
But Curry rebounded in the consolation semifinals, defeating Harford Vo Tech’s Kevin Mendez, 5-4, in an ultimate tiebreaker. Curry (28-4) went on to pin Hereford’s Emerson Lehnert in 4:47 to win the consolation final.
Kent Island’s Cody LaTorre also advanced to the 152-pound semifinals, where he lost an 11-2 major decision to Glenelg’s Ethan Sotka. LaTorre (20-6) was pinned by Lehnert in 1:22 of the consolation semifinals.
Stephen Decatur senior Alex Koulikov gave the Bayside Conference at least one state champion for a fifth straight tournament, as he pinned Harford Vo Tech’s Kelvin Mendez in 3:52 to win the 195-pound weight class and cap a 27-0 season.
The state tournament was not held last year because of COVID-19.
Parkside senior Eli Sellinger was also looking to complete a perfect season, but lost a 1-0 decision to Gage Carr of Sparrows Point in the 182-pound championship bout. Sellinger finished the season 38-1.
Stephen Decatur’s Noah Reho (38-1) was vying to become the second three-time state champion in school history, joining Danny Miller (2007-09). But the Seahawk senior lost a 3-1 decision to South Carroll’s AJ Rodrigues (40-0) in the 160-pound final.
A more complete report will run later this week in The Star Democrat.
