Yankees Blue Jays Baseball

New York’s Aaron Judge is congratulated by teammates after hitting his second home run during Monday’s eighth inning against Toronto.

 AP PHOTO

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after umpires checked his hands for banned sticky stuff.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.