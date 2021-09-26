ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing in the Buffalo Bills’ 43-21 rout of the Washington Football Team on Sunday.
Allen, who had been unhappy with his inconsistencies and 56% completion percentage through two games, finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards, while also surpassing the 100-touchdown plateau (including TDs rushing and one receiving) in his 47th career start.
It marked Allen’s fifth career game with four TDs passing and 300 yards passing, one more than the team record held by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. And Allen’s 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter was his 26th, breaking the franchise record for quarterbacks held by Jack Kemp.
Allen’s 101 touchdowns rank fourth among Bills quarterbacks, and one behind Kemp.
Emmanuel Sanders scored twice, starting with a 28-yard catch to cap Buffalo’s first drive. Zack Moss and tight end Dawson Knox also scored for the Bills (2-1) on catches of 7 and 14 yards.
Buffalo opened a 21-0 lead before defensive and special teams miscues allowed Washington to score twice in a span of 2:12.
The Bills then blew the game open by going ahead 33-14 early in the third quarter, when Allen oversaw a 17-play, 93-yard drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Sanders.
Allen was his own worst critic on Wednesday when assessing his slow start to the year after he set numerous single-season scoring and passing records and was rewarded with a six-year, $258 million contract extension last month.
“It’s no secret that I didn’t play great last game and I didn’t play great the week before,” Allen had said. “I want to be great, I want to be the best that I can be.”
If Washington coach Ron Rivera referred to the game against Buffalo as a measuring stick, the Football Team is well behind the chains in dropping to 1-2, and failing to carry over any momentum from a 30-29 win over the New York Giants on Sept. 16.
Taylor Heinicke, filling in for injured starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, struggled in his first career road start by going 14 of 24 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Washington’s defense continued springing leaks a year after finishing No. 2 in the league.
Washington had already allowed a combined 815 yards offense in two games, and gave up 481 yards offense and 29 first downs to Buffalo.
The game would have been over early if not for Washington gaining a spark on Antonio Gibson catching a short pass and winding his way through the Bills defense for a 73-yard touchdown 5:09 into the second quarter.
On the next play, Dustin Hopkins recovered his own kickoff to set up Heinicke’s 4-yard touchdown run.
The short kickoff bounced backward in front of returner Isaiah McKenzie, off the hands of Washington’s Khaleke Hudson and then off McKenzie’s helmet. The ball bounced back to Hopkins, who made a sliding catch at Buffalo’s 24.
The Bills responded by taking a 27-14 lead into the half off of two Tyler Bass field goals, including a 48-yarder as time expired.
Washington tight end Logan Thomas caught a 2-yard TD pass and also lost a fumble.
HITTING A WALL
Washington guard Brandon Scherff was injured when he couldn’t stop himself before slamming into a padded wall along the sideline late in the second quarter. Scherff was attempting to tackle Buffalo’s Taron Johnson, who intercepted Heinicke’s pass, which deflected off Thomas’ fingertips.
Scherff had the wind knocked out of him and returned for the third quarter.
The interception was negated by three penalties against Buffalo, including an illegal contact penalty against linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was flagged for a blindside hit on offensive lineman Sam Cosmi.
Saints 28, Patriots 13
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes, Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception for a score, and New Orleans beat New England.
A week after a career-low passer rating Winston showed better command of the offense, completing 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards. Taysom Hill ran for a touchdown and Alvin Kamara rushed 24 times for 89 yards.
Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones entered the day hoping to stretch the field after two games in which the passing attack was mostly underneath. Instead, he found himself under pressure for most of the day and threw three interceptions, two leading to Saints touchdowns. New Orleans sacked Jones three times and hit him 11 times. He finished 30 of 51 for 270 yards and a touchdown.
Saints safety P.J. Williams returned Jones’ first pick of the day 46 yards to set up a 7-yard TD pass by Winston in the second quarter.
Jenkins was the beneficiary of the second INT, snaring a pass bobbled by tight end Jonnu Smith. He returned it 34 yards and put the Saints in front 21-3.
The Patriots cut it to 21-13 following Jones’ 22-yard TD pass to Kendrick Bourne with 9:22 left in the fourth period. The Saints responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 6:45 and ended with at 4-yard run by Hill that put them in front 28-13.
New Orleans overcame an early injury to take a 14-3 lead into halftime.
The Saints’ offensive line was already down one starter with center Erik McCoy (calf) ruled out. They lost another early in the first quarter after left tackle Terron Armstead exited with a left elbow injury.
But after going three-and-out on their opening drive, the Saints got efficient, sweeping down the field mixing runs and passes, and a long third-down conversion to get inside the red zone. Winston then put a bow on the 11-play, 69-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kamara.
The Saints turned defense into offense for their second score.
The Patriots had third down near midfield when linebacker Kaden Ellis pressured Jones, forcing a pass that was tipped and intercepted by Williams. He returned it 46 yards to the Patriots 9.
Three plays later Winston connected with Marquez Callaway for a 7-yard touchdown.
New England drove to the Saints 22 before a false start penalty forced it to settle for a 45-yard Nick Folk field goal.
INJURIES
Saints: Armstead left in the first quarter with a left elbow injury and was replaced by James Hurst.
Patriots: RB James White was carted off the field early in the second quarter with a hip injury after landing awkwardly as he was tackled by Damario Davis.
HONORING EDELMAN
The Patriots held a halftime tribute to receiver Julian Edelman, who announced his retirement in April after 11 seasons.
The Super Bowl 53 MVP kicked off the ceremony with his trademark run out of the tunnel and sprint from end zone to end zone. Standing in front of representations for each of the three Patriots championships he was a part of, he said Foxborough would always hold a special place for his family.
“We lived you guys, we breathed you guys and we will die with you guys,” he said.
UP NEXT
Saints: host the Giants on Sunday.
Patriots: host former quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next Sunday.
Titans 25, Colts 16
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns and Tennessee held off Indianapolis to grab an early tiebreaker in the AFC South.
The road team had won the previous five games in this division rivalry, but the Titans (2-1) are the defending AFC South champs with a healthy Derrick Henry. The reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year ran for 113 yards, topping the 100-yard mark for a sixth straight division game.
The Colts (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2011. Carson Wentz started after being questionable for Indianapolis with a pair of sprained ankles. He never ran even once, choosing to throw the ball away repeatedly when pressured. He finished with 194 yards passing.
The Titans outgained the Colts 368-265 and won despite three turnovers that Indianapolis turned into 10 points.
The Colts twice had first-and-goal inside the Titans 9 in the second half. Tennessee’s defense, much-maligned in 2020, held the Colts to a pair of field goals by Rodrigo Blankenship. The last came with 10:20 left when Blankenship’s 24-yarder pulled the Colts within 22-16.
Tennessee then put the game away, going on a 14-play drive chewing up 7:22 of the clock. Randy Bullock put Tennessee up 25-16 with a 32-yard field goal.
The Colts tried for a final score, but Blankenship’s 51-yard attempt was wide right with 57 seconds left. The Titans knelt down for the win.
The Titans had plenty of opportunity to blow this game open, but only led 14-10 at halftime because of two interceptions. Darius Leonard picked off Tannehill to set up a 9-yard TD run by Nyheim Hines. Kenny Moore II picked off the second, and the Colts got a 43-yard field goal by Blankenship as the first half expired.
Tannehill threw a 6-yard TD pass to Chester Rogers against his old team and found Westbrook-Ikhine on an 18-yard TD — the first of the receiver’s career.
Henry also caught a pass from Tannehill under pressure and finished off a 14-yard play with Leonard bouncing off him in the second quarter.
