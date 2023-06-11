APTOPIX France Tennis French Open

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the men’s singles final Sunday at the French Open for a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man.

 AP PHOTO

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic made clear for years this was his goal. What drove him. What inspired him. The biggest titles from his sport’s biggest stages were Djokovic’s main aim and now he finally stands alone — ahead of Rafael Nadal, ahead of Roger Federer, ahead of every man who ever has swung a racket.


