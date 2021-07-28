Another day, another national record for Tyler Christianson.
Christianson won the first preliminary heat of the men’s 200-meter individual medley Wednesday morning at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, touching the wall in 2 minutes, 02.70 seconds, a new national record for Panama swimming
A 2020 graduate of Saints Peter and Paul High and a resident of Easton, Christianson set a new national standard for Panama on Tuesday in the 200-meter breaststroke, when he finished first in his heat in a time of 2:13.41 seconds, breaking his old mark by over 2 seconds.
But for a second consecutive day, Christianson’s time was not fast enough to advance him into Wednesday night’s semifinal round. While reaching a semifinal was among his goals, the 19-year-old who has citizenship in the United States and Panama, also wanted to break the records in both his events.
Mission accomplished.
In Wednesday’s IM, Christianson was fourth in the five-man first heat after the butterfly leg, and moved into third after completing the backstroke. The rising Notre Dame sophomore surged into the lead with a strong breaststroke, then held off the competition in the freestyle, eclipsing his old mark of 2:03.16. Christianson flexed his right arm and gave a thumbs up after his victory before breaking into a smile.
