Army Navy Football

Army defensive back Noah Short (47) celebrates blocking a punt by Navy’s Riley Riethman for a touchdown during Saturday’s second quarter.

 AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Navy’s Anton Hall Jr. lost a fumble at the goal line in the second overtime that helped set up Quinn Maretzki’s game-winning 39-yard field goal as Army beat The Midshipmen 20-17 on Saturday night in the first OT game in the 123 games of the rivalry series.


