Astros Rangers Baseball

Houston’s Corey Julks, left, and José Abreu celebrate scoring on a triple by Chas McCormick during Monday’s eighth inning against Texas.

 AP PHOTO

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning and the second-place Houston Astros, after blowing an eight-run lead, closed out a series victory with a wild 12-11 win over the AL West-leading Texas Rangers on Monday.


  

