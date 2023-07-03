ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — José Abreu and Chas McCormick had back-to-back RBI doubles in the ninth inning and the second-place Houston Astros, after blowing an eight-run lead, closed out a series victory with a wild 12-11 win over the AL West-leading Texas Rangers on Monday.
Abreu and McCormick also homered earlier for Houston (47-38), which took three of four against their instate rival to move within three games of the division lead. It is the closest the Astros have been in a month after trailing by as many as 6 1/2 games.
Kyle Tucker, who hit Houston’s majors-best eighth grand slam in the second for a 6-0 lead, led off the ninth with a single against Rangers closer Will Smith (1-3), who had only his second blown save in 16 chances. Abreu and McCormack, who had a three-run triple in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 5-3 win, then followed Alex Bregman’s deep flyout with their doubles.
The Rangers had taken their only lead on Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly that made it 11-10 in the eighth, right after newly acquired reliever Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect top of the inning for them.
Bryan Abreu (3-2), the fifth Houston pitcher, allowed that run in the eighth before Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 18th save in 21 tries.
Travis Jankowski had three hits and a career-high five RBIs for the Rangers (50-35). He hit a three-run homer in the fourth, then an inning later had a two-run single as part of a four-run outburst that got them within 10-9.
Rangers All-Star right fielder Adolis García hit his 21st homer, a solo shot in the seventh that tied the game at 10. His second RBI in the game was his 69th of the season, putting him in the MLB lead at that point. Leody Taveras, who scored on Seager’s sac fly, hit a two-run homer in the third.
Tucker’s fourth career slam with one out in the second inning put the Astros up 6-0 and chased Texas starter Martín Pérez, who has given up 16 homers already after allowing only 11 during his All-Star season last year. That inning opened with McCormick and Yainer Diaz hitting back-to-back homers.
The Rangers, who have been in first place for all but one day this season, have lost 15 of their past 25 games.
Texas scored multiple runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings against Astros starter Cristian Javier, who had his fifth consecutive no-decision after winning five starts in a row. The right-hander allowed eight runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Brewers 8, Cubs 6
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping Milwaukee rally the Chicago Cubs.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Jones hit a line drive on the first pitch from reliever Anthony Kay that one-hopped off the center field wall and scored Raimel Tapia, Christian Yelich and Owen Miller, tying the game at 6.
“The situation, bases loaded two outs, really honestly not trying to do too much,” Jones said. “Really just trying to keep it simple, try to keep it small with my approach and not get too big.
“It’s something that you dream about, you dream about moments like this and being put in situations like this. And being able to help the team to do what they need to do to get a win, it’s the cherry on top.”
Milwaukee signed the 25-year-old Jones as a free agent before the game to replace Brian Anderson, who went on the paternity list. Jones’ last appearance was with the Baltimore Orioles on Oct. 2, 2021. He also played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2020.
The Brewers completed their comeback from a six-run deficit in the eighth inning with an RBI single by Willy Adames and a sacrifice fly by Miller — both off Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2) — to take an 8-6 lead.
Brewers All-Star reliever Devin Williams allowed a double by Nico Hoerner and a walk to Ian Happ in the ninth, and then struck out All-Star Dansby Swanson to earn his 18th save.
Joel Payamps (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning for Milwaukee.
The Brewers won their third straight game and moved a half-game ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central. The Reds were scheduled to face Washington later Monday.
The Cubs have lost three straight and seven of their last eight.
The Cubs took a 6-0 lead after three innings and held a 6-3 lead until the seventh when their bullpen, one of the best in the majors recently, let them down in the seventh.
Julian Merryweather loaded the bases on a single and two walks before being replaced by Kay.
Chicago’s bullpen entered Monday with a 1.06 ERA in the previous 17 games, since June 13, best in the majors.
Cubs starter Drew Smyly lasted only 3 ⅔ innings, giving up three runs.
Brewers starter Julio Teheran went six innings and allowed six runs, three in the second and three in third.
Swanson, who snapped an 0-for-9 streak, and Christopher Morel each had two hits and scored two runs for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal and Tucker Barnhart each had two RBI.
STATS NOT WHOLE STORY
The Brewers lead their division despite posting the lowest percentages in the NL in OPS, slugging, OBP and average entering Monday. They scored 24 runs in their three previous games, all in Pittsburgh.
“We’ve been able to get guys on base and have a lot of traffic, that’s how you score,” said Yelich, who went 3 for 4, walked, scored three runs and had one RBI. “Guys have been getting big hits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.