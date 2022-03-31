CENTREVILLE — Colin Athey hurled a two-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out 12, and Ashton Siwald, Dalton Brown and Brody Carroll each had two hits Thursday, leading Queen Anne’s County High’s baseball team to a 6-0 victory over Kent Island.
The Lions (2-2 overall, 1-1 North Bayside) busted the game open with a five-run sixth inning. Carroll, Will Collison, Jeremy Bedford and Devin Canter each knocked in one run in the sixth. Queen Anne’s finished with 12 hits.
Cambridge-SD 20, Kent County 17
WORTON — Talan Middleton belted a three-run homer and JJ Springer added an inside-the-park home run as the Vikings notched their second win.
Softball
Queen Anne’s 13, Kent Island 2
CENTREVILLE — Autumn Hubbard, Ryleigh Jordan and Sam Wilhoit each had two hits as the Lions improved to 2-1, 1-1.
Emily Gunther (2-1) and Morgan Gottleib combined to throw a four-hitter.
North Caroline 12, Easton 1
RIDGELY — Taylor Dawkins gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked none to lead the Bulldogs.
Emma Dansker had three hits, including a home run for North Caroline, and Emma Beales homered and singled. Dawkins, Lillian Williams and Anna Hutchison each had two hits in North Caroline’s 15-hit attack.
Cambridge-SD 17, Kent County 6
WORTON — Enazajah Young tripled and doubled, and Laila Insley smacked a triple as the Vikings rolled to their second victory.
Gretchen Richardson earned the win for Cambridge-SD. Kiley Tyson and Kady Willey each doubled for the Vikings.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Easton 12, North Caroline 7
RIDGELY — Ethan Keenan had a hat trick and Nate Butler scored twice and set up two goals as the Warriors won their second straight.
Aidan Filion and Zack Bramble each scored two goals for Easton (2-1), and Tyler Currie (assist), Hudson Royer (assist) and Drew Schmidt had one goal apiece. Harry Stein made six saves and Abe Ramirez stopped three shots.
