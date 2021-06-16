CENTREVILLE — One more shot at a state title.
That’s what Queen Anne’s County High’s softball team has thought about for two years.
COVID-19 stole that opportunity in 2020.
The Lions have let nothing get in their way this year.
Senior Cameron Whiteford struck out 10 while crafting a three-hitter, and was backed by a nine-hit attack and a flawless defense Wednesday afternoon, as Queen Anne’s defeated South Carroll, 7-1, in a Class 2A state semifinal to earn that coveted second chance.
The second-seeded Lions (13-0) will play Calvert for the 2A state championship at 11 a.m. Friday on Field 3 at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie.
“That’s a huge accomplishment,” Queen Anne’s head coach Kim Betts said of her team’s return to the state final while fighting back tears. “The kids have worked so incredibly hard. And just the work they put in. They’re focused at practice. They don’t goof off, they don’t play around. They are determined. And they really deserve to come back and play on that stage again. It was awesome.”
Whiteford (11-0) retired the first 11 batters she faced before Liv Reardon hit a two-out solo home run to left field in the top of the fourth inning, drawing South Carroll (11-2) within 2-1. But the Cavaliers managed just two singles the rest of the way.
“Pitcher is incredible,” South Carroll head coach Kayla Holston said of Whiteford. “Girls said she’s got good speed, good movement.”
Add good composure to that list.
Though Reardon’s homer broke up Whiteford’s no-hit bid, the senior never flinched. She got a fly-ball out to end the fourth. After surrendering a leadoff single to Haily Medrano in the fifth, she retired the next two, issued one of her three walks, then got an inning-ending called third strike.
“I know I was facing a good team of hitters and I expected them to hit the ball,” Whiteford said. “So I wasn’t going to let that one hit get me down. We still had the lead,”
Haley Wolfrey hit a one-out single in the sixth, moved to second on a wild pitch, but got no further. Whiteford got Reardon to pop out, walked Maddie Karns, then watched second baseman Ryleigh Jordan snag Medrano’s line drive for the third out.
Whiteford walked pinch-hitter Kai Rogers to lead off the fifth. Three pitches later, Jordan snared Ava Wallace’s line drive and threw to first to complete a double play. Whiteford worked the count full to Samantha Rice before notching her 10th and final strikeout before taking her mask off and running to hug catcher Kamryn Brandt.
“She did a fantastic job in the circle,” Betts said of Whiteford, who is headed to the University of Rhode Island. “To have 10Ks and a (three)-hitter at this level of play is truly a testament of how much she has work her entire career to get to this point.
“She’s very confident and she knows we have the defense to back her up,” Betts continued. “She keeps pounding the zone. Her and Kam Brandt have a fantastic working relationship. She’s not afraid to mix speeds to mix eye levels. She knows if they make contact there’s a good chance that someone in this field is going to make the play. And the offense has been tremendous.”
The Lions took a 2-0 lead in the first. Tristyn Stewart (3 for 4) stroked a leadoff single and stole second. South Carroll pitcher Karns walked Bre Athey. Brandt (2 for 2, triple) then delivered a two-run single.
Queen Anne’s extended its lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Mackenzie Stubbs singled and Belle Fields walked. Stewart then singled, scoring courtesy runner Sam Wilhoit and Fields. Stewart was called out on the play, when, after sliding back into first base, she grabbed the jersey of Cavalier first baseman Abby Hoare in an attempt to get back to her feet.
The Lions padded their lead to 7-1 in the fifth. Athey hit a leadoff double and Whiteford singled. Athey scored on a passed ball. Jordan’s single to right plated Whiteford for a 6-1 lead. Three batters later, Brandt, who walked, scored on a wild pitch for a six-run cushion.
“We tend to fall behind and we usually are able to bring ourselves back,” Holston said. “Unfortunately we got a little bit too far behind today. And Queen Anne’s has amazing defense. It was a little tougher this game.”
BASEBALL
St. Michaels 8, McDonough 5
ST. MICHAELS — Down 4-0 after half an inning, the Saints pulled even on Teegan Murphy’s RBI single in the third, then took the lead on Jeremy Patchett’s two-run double in the bottom of the third to to defeat McDonough in a 1A state semifinal.
St. Michaels will play Catoctin for the 1A state title on Friday at 1 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
McDonough got four runs off Saints starter Chandler Dyott in the first. Ethan Rash came on to work 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one run in the second, two hits and a walk. Rash struck out three. Freshman Jacob Seek pitched the final three innings, allowing no runs, one hit, a walk and notching five strikeouts.
Patchett finished the game 3 for 4 with two doubles and Matt Gostomski was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Kent Island 5, Parkside 4
SALISBURY — Jamie Smith and Jack Mulligan each scored twice as the Buccaneers upended the top-seeded Rams in a 2A state semifinal.
Kent Island will play Hereford for the 2A state title on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Loyola University.
Nate Kratovil had three assists for Kent Island, Shawn McMullen added one, and Josh Raines scored once. Goalie Kasey Heath made eight saves.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Queen Anne’s 8, Hereford 7
PARKTON — Piper Evans netted four goals and Jess Wright had two as the Lions advanced to Saturday’s 2A state championship against Middletown at noon at Loyola University.
Bella Rulapaugh had a goal and one assist for Queen Anne’s and Ashlyn Simonetti added a goal. Lions goalie Abby Simonetti had 11 saves on 16 shots.
Addy Caulk and Kendall Nagle each had two draws, and Bella Bitter and Ella Pinder each collected two ground balls.
