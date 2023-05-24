OWINGS MILLS — The final seconds had ticked away, and as his jubilant teammates spilled onto the field, some charging toward him, Kasey Heath gave an extended salute to the Hereford cheering section.
Perhaps the Bulls’ strong fan base packed inside Stevenson University’s Mustang Stadium should have saluted Kent Island High’s brilliant senior goalie and his defensive mates.
After scoring three goals in the game’s first 8 minutes, Hereford was held scoreless over the final 40 Tuesday night, as the Buccaneers steadily pieced together a 9-3 victory for their second consecutive Class 2A state boys’ lacrosse championship.
“I think so,” Heath said when asked if this title was sweeter than last year’s. “For the most part we had some ups and downs during the season, and we got under-looked at some parts. But I think we came through as a whole team. And we really locked in and we really focused on what we needed to do to win a lacrosse game.”
Its the second time in school history the Bucs have won back-to-back titles, matching the 2014 and ‘15 teams that won the then Class 3A-2A championships under former head coach Davey Jones.
“It starts with believing,” said Kent Island head coach Bobby Woolley, who despite graduating a number of key players from last year’s title team thought Kent Island could repeat as champs. “We preached this to them literally after the season. We reset and we have a grueling offseason we try to adhere to and make sure this isn’t just a season for us. It’s a year-long program that we buy into and work our tails off.”
Hereford (13-3) looked like it wanted to knock the tails off the Bucs early, unloading some heavy checks in the opening minutes.
“They always come in with an aggressive style of play,” Woolley said of the Bulls, who defeated Kent Island in the 2021 state championship by a goal. “I thought the refs kind of let them play a little bit more than was usual. Regardless of the penalties that we didn’t get, our guys endured. They stood up to the test with that physicality. When you realize the physicality isn’t really the scheme that works, you let the ball do the job. When you are always looking for your buddy and looking to sling the ball to him physicality only does so much.”
But the Bulls were doing more than just hitting in the first quarter. They were scoring.
Connor Hartlove scored with just 1:08 off the first-quarter clock for a 1-0 Hereford lead. Kent Island’s Tucker Claxton (two goals, assist) answered 44 seconds later. The Bulls went back in front on a Baylor Davis goal. The Bucs again pulled even, as Micah Quinn (three goals) converted a Claxton assist for a 2-2 tie with 5:15 remaining in the first quarter. Then with 4:01 left in the first quarter, JP Revitte gave Hereford a lead it carried into the second quarter.
But the Bulls, who entered the game riding an 11-game win streak in which they averaged 13.2 goals a game, would not put another shot past Heath, who together with his defense held Hereford to its lowest score of the season.
“Amazing,” Heath said of a defensive unit that included close-crease long poles Carter Haney, Gavan Henry and Ben Betcher, along with Eric Hofmann, Nick Kline, Jack Hooks, Chase Kelley and Connor Byrne. “They really stepped it up.
“We had those three unanswered goals. No stops,” Heath said of the opening 8 minutes. “They just scored three straight. And I think after that we really locked in and we really held down the fort. Amazing.”
With Brady Vodehnal having another strong game on the draw, winning 10 of 15 faceoffs, Kent Island’s offense began zipping the ball around, working one-on-ones, and stopping, popping and scoring, outscoring Hereford 5-0 in the second quarter.
“We knew we could beat our guys one on one,” Claxton said. “As a unit together we play so well. And we were able to play calm and take good quality shots. I think that’s why we had a productive day.”
Mark Rees used a couple of slick stick fakes to beat Hereford goalie Cole Jedlicka 2:07 into the second quarter to pull Kent Island even at 3-3. Just 1:46 later, Keegan Green scored with a left-handed shot for a 4-3 lead the Bucs never surrendered. Claxton then drove right, deked a defender with a nasty spin move and tucked Kent Island’s fifth goal into the left side of the net 32 seconds later.
Quinn parked another left-handed shot into the net with 4:47 left in the half, and Rees followed with his second goal 1:36 later for a 7-3 halftime lead.
“The length of the game is in our advantage,” Woolley said. “I don’t put a whole lot of weight into a couple of early goals. I know that our guys are willing to fight to the end, endure any ups and downs that the game may present. That’s what it took.”
Jedlicka made a handful of big saves in the third quarter to keep Hereford’s deficit at four. But the Bulls, who went 0 for 6 on extra-man opportunities — were 0 for 3 on man-up chances in the third and had a goal erased by an offsides.
“We’ve been working really hard at our man-down defense,” Woolley said. “The last couple of weeks we’ve had a couple of guys injured, so we’ve really had to kind of move some bodies around and get creative honestly. And then what that happened to do for us when we brought these guys back, it really played well into our favor. So that adjustment in our man-down scheme certainly favored us and the guys played lights out.
“Credit to all the defense,” Woolley added. “Credit to the entire team for sticking with it and credit to Kasey obviously for making some key saves at some key moments.”
Claxton and Woolley agreed a 9-7 lost at Easton on April 28 was the turning point of the Bucs’ seeason. After that game, Kent Island went 7-0, including the title win, and only allowed one opponent to score more than five goals, that coming in last Friday’s 8-7 overtime victory over Huntingtown in the semifinals.
“We thought we were unbeatable,” Claxton said of the Easton game. “I think that really flipped the switch for us and we were able to turn the page and come out and obviously finish our season with a championship.”
Kent Island killed off a fourth EMO early in the fourth, with Heath stopping Revitte. Heath made another big save on Brendan Kittner with 8:35 remaining.
The Buccaneers then virtually sealed the game when Rees completed his hat trick with 8:12 remaining and long-pole Hofmann drilled home another goal just 20 seconds later for a 9-3 cushion.
“Couple of things kind of played in our favor,” Woolley continued. “I think they had an injury on their side that changed our matchup leverage, and that certainly played to our advantage in an off-ball defense. We didn’t have to slide quite as fast. As far as threats inside they were a little less powerful if you will. I think offensively we just stayed into the clock mode, took what they gave us, and when they went to zone we got a couple of extra goals that really mattered for us down the stretch and kind of wrote the story.”
