EASTON — Easton High’s boys’ soccer team has recaptured its rhythm.
And the timing couldn’t be better.
Brody Byrnes scored the go-ahead goal and added another in the second half Tuesday night as the Warriors capped their regular season with a 4-1 victory over St. Michaels.
“They’re electric,” St. Michaels head coach Pat Hambleton said of Easton, which improved to 7-5 overall, 6-2 North Bayside. “They’re a really good team. Their midfield is phenomenal and knew what they were going to do. They are quick. They’re the best team in the area that we’ve played so far.”
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead early when Jed Smith directed a floater toward the left post that glanced off the hands of Saints keeper Will Sherwood and into the net.
“Just an unlucky play, man,” Hambleton said. “He (Sherwood) made up for it with a couple of saves after that.”
Easton’s lead was short-lived though as St. Michaels’ Hunter Gottleib drilled a shot from the left wing past Warrior keeper Charles Kaminskas for a 1-1 tie.
But about 4 minutes later, Byrnes found space inside the Saints defense and tucked a shot into the right side of the net for a 2-1 lead the Warriors never relinquished.
“We’re starting to click again,” said Warrior head coach John Pritchett, whose team has won three of its last four. “We went through kind of the middle of the season and we needed to do better. We ran up against a couple of good opponents, we were disrupted and couldn’t quite keep a rhythm. Now, we’re starting to get it back at the right time of the season.”
Sherwood kept it a one-goal margin, foiling Jose Lopez and the right post and leaping to punch away a shot with his right hand over the crossbar minutes later.
But Easton extended its lead to 3-1 in the second minute of the second half when Evan Ensminger gained possession out front of the goal and hammered a shot into back of the net for a 3-1 lead.
“So my fear was, they score in bunches,” Hambleton said of Easton. “My plan was if we could hold them 15, 20 minutes, get us settled in and get them frustrated that their tactics aren’t happening. But they swing the ball to the outside, play back post, swing the ball, and it’s just non-stop. They do a great job at it. It’s hard to keep that out of the net for that long.”
The Warriors bumped their lead to 4-1 with 14 minutes remaining, when Jimmy Monroy made a slick heel kick back to Byrnes, who scored his second tally of the game.
“We talked about the importance of scoring early and bringing the intensity,” Pritchett said. “I mean with our cross-county rival, this game is always full of intensity. And always a good match. Much respect to them. But we moved the ball and we took care of business.”
St. Michaels had a chance to cut its deficit in half with 8 minutes remaining with a ball that rolled within a few yards of the goal before Kaminskas quickly came off his line and grabbed the ball.
Kent Island 1, Queen Anne’s 0
STEVENSVILLE — Nolan Burns scored in the second half as the Buccaneers clinched the North Bayside title.
Field Hockey
Easton 2, St. Michaels 1
EASTON — Ella Chandler scored twice as the Warriors edged the Saints.
