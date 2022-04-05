EASTON — Maddie Baillif picked up the win, stroked four hits and drove in four runs Tuesday, as Easton High’s softball team ended a four-game skid with a 24-4 victory over James M. Bennett.
Olivia Orrell had three hits and knocked in three runs for the Warriors (2-4) and Brooklynn Blades had a pair of hits and four RBIs. Kaela Weisenborn had three hits, Shanya Roberts, Kylie Weems and Sumayah Wilkins (five runs, three walks) each finished with two hits.
Colonel 20, Crisfield 0
AMERICAN CORNER — Eileen Johnson and Makayla Newcomb combined for a no-hitter, and Cheyenne Cayer and Caroline Newcomb each had three hits as the Colonels improved to 6-2.
Johnson earned the win, striking out four over three innings. Makayla Newcomb fanned three in two innings. Neither Colonel pitched walked a batter.
Ally Taylor and Ava Carels (two RBIs) had two hits apiece.
St. Michaels 11, Snow Hill 2
ST. MICHAELS — Stevie Shaak went 4 for 4 with a homer, triple and three RBIs, and Haley Sadler belted a home run as the Saints won their second straight.
Olivia Windsor (1-0) earned the winning, allowing four hits and one earned run over three innings. Windsor struck out six and walked none. Sadler came on to pitch four innings of no-hit relief, fanning eight, yielding one earned run, and walking three.
Windsor went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for St. Michaels (7-1), Madi White went 2 for 4, Brooke Reilly (2 for 3) tripled, and Katie Roe knocked in two runs.
Queen Anne’s 12 Parkside 2
CENTREVILLE — The Lions erupted for 11 runs in the fourth inning en route to defeating the Rams in five innings.
Seniors Sam Wilhoit and Ryleigh Jordan each had two hits for Queen Anne’s County (4-2). Emily Gunther earned the win, striking out three.
North Caroline 10 Wicomico 0
RIDGELY — Morgan Rogers spun a one-hitter with four strikeouts, and helped her cause with two hits and two RBIs as the Bulldogs rolled.
Taylor Dawkins stroked two hits for North Caroline (4-1) and Hatteras Ghrist tripled. Lillian Williams, Anna Hutchison, Alyiaha Christensen, Mattison Lewis, Gracie Calloway, and Elizabeth Knott each had one hit.
Baseball
Snow Hill 3, St. Michaels 2
ST. MICHAELS — Freshman Will Sherwood pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out four, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles rallied in the seventh inning to deal St. Michaels its second straight loss.
Kyle Miller went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Saints (5-2). Teegan Murphy doubled and Sherwood singled and drove in a run. Chandler Dyott took the loss.
Parkside 6, Queen Anne’s 2
CENTREVILLE — Tyler Titus went 2 for 3 to lead the Lions’ offense in a loss to the Rams.
Queen Anne’s starting pitcher Colin Athey held Parkside to three runs and seven hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking two.
