Dodgers Orioles Baseball

Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson celebrates Wednesday after his fifth-inning home run against Los Angeles.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.


  

