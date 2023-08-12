Baseball Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
TEAM W L Pct GB
Baltimore 71 45 .612 _
Tampa Bay 71 48 .597 1½
Toronto 65 54 .546 7½
Boston 61 56 .521 10½
New York 60 57 .513 11½
Central Division
TEAM W L Pct GB
Minnesota 60 58 .508 _
Cleveland 56 62 .475 4
Detroit 53 64 .453 6½
Chicago 47 70 .402 12½
Kansas City 38 80 .322 22
West Division
TEAM W L Pct GB
Texas 69 47 .595 _
Houston 67 50 .573 2½
Seattle 63 52 .548 5½
Los Angeles 58 59 .496 11½
Oakland 33 83 .284 36
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
TEAM W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 41 .643 _
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10
Miami 61 57 .517 14½
New York 52 64 .448 22½
Washington 51 66 .436 24
Central Division
TEAM W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 63 54 .538 _
Chicago 61 56 .521 2
Cincinnati 61 57 .517 2½
Pittsburgh 52 64 .448 10½
St. Louis 51 66 .436 12
West Division
TEAM W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 69 46 .600 _
San Francisco 62 54 .534 7½
Arizona 57 59 .491 12½
San Diego 56 60 .483 13½
Colorado 45 71 .388 24½
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Boston 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Baltimore 2
Texas 2, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
Detroit 6, Boston 2
Minnesota at Philadelphia
Oakland at Washington
St. Louis at Kansas City
L.A. Angels at Houston
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox
Texas at San Francisco
Baltimore at Seattle
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Rodriguez 8-5) at Boston (Crawford 5-6), 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 10, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 2nd game
San Diego at Arizona
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 4-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
