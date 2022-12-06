Dodgers Bellinger Baseball

Cody Bellinger, who was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165, signed a one-year deal with the Cubs on Tuesday.

 AP PHOTO

Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $17.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.


