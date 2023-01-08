CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to beat the Ravens 27-16 on Sunday and set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week.
The AFC North champion Bengals (12-4) — playing on the same field where Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in a horrifying scene six days ago — beat a Ravens team that rested some key players ahead of the postseason.
Cincinnati avoided a coin flip to determine the site of its playoff game against Baltimore, which would have come into play had the Ravens won and the Los Angeles Chargers lost later Sunday at Denver. The Bengals were unhappy with the prospect of a coin flip costing them a home playoff game and mocked the rule change with a coin-flip celebration after Mixon’s TD.
Cincinnati’s chances at the No. 2 seed in the AFC ended when Buffalo beat New England.
The Ravens (10-7) fought gamely behind rookie third-stringer Anthony Brown, who got the start after throwing just five passes all season. But rather than go all-out for the slim chance of getting a home playoff game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh ensured the Bengals will see a somewhat different team when sixth-seeded Baltimore returns to Paycor Stadium next weekend.
Baltimore was without its two top quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson hasn’t practiced since his knee injury in a Dec. 4 game against the Broncos, and it’s unclear whether he will be available for the playoffs. Backup Tyler Huntley has also been banged up and was inactive on Sunday. The Ravens also rested two of their biggest offensive weapons, Mark Andrews and J.K. Dobbins.
Cincinnati scored two first-half touchdowns after intercepting Brown and got another when he fumbled while being sacked in his own end zone.
Brown went 19 of 44 for 286 yards in his first NFL start.
Kenyan Drake scored for Ravens on a 4-yard run in the first half. Justin Tucker kicked three field goals.
On the Ravens’ first play from scrimmage after the Bengals opened with a field goal, Brown lofted a long pass into the arms of Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III. Burrow then went 7 for 11 on a drive capped by Mixon’s 1-yard plunge.
Cornerback Mike Hilton picked off Brown on Baltimore’s next possession, giving the ball to the Bengals at the Ravens 30. Three plays later, Burrow hooked up with Ja’Marr Chase for a 26-yard TD.
Then, with Ravens operating in the shadow of the goal line after a Cincinnati punt, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacked Brown in the end zone. The ball squirted out Joseph Ossai fell on it for a touchdown 30 seconds left in the half, pushing the Cincinnati lead to 24-7 at halftime.
Brown completed a 47-yard catch-and-run to Sammy Watkins late in the game, but Bates ripped it free while making the tackle and safety Vonn Bell recovered the fumble.
Bills 35, Patriots 23
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed.
The loss, coupled with Miami beating the New York Jets, eliminated the Patriots (8-9) from the playoffs for the second time in three years, and just the fourth time in 23 seasons during Bill Belichick’s coaching tenure. Buffalo will now host their division rival Dolphins in the wild-card round next weekend.
With the game in hand, Bills players held up three fingers in honor of Hamlin’s number with the crowd chanting “Hamlin! Hamlin!”
The Bills (13-3) closed their season by winning their final seven games and overcame an emotional week in which the team was left devastated in watching Hamlin collapse after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night.
What followed was progressive good news of Hamlin’s remarkable recovery in which he was not only able to breathe on his own, but also managed to address his teammates while saying “Love you boys” on Friday.
And leave it to receiver Stefon Diggs, who made a point to visit Hamlin in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center immediately following the game, to seal the victory with a 49-yard touchdown catch from Josh Allen to put Buffalo ahead 35-23 with 8:51 remaining.
The sold-out crowd — many of them wearing No. 3 Hamlin shirts and jerseys, and holding up red hearts in the player’s honor — erupted as one as Allen walked off the field with his hands raised.
On the ensuing kickoff, which went for a touchback, the Bills special teams players all raced into the end zone and motioned to the crowd. The fans, as one, stood up and let out a massive roar.
Allen finished 19 of 31 for 254 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
On a day the Bills celebrated No. 3, and with Hamlin watching and live-tweeting from his hospital bed in Cincinnati, two touchdowns by Hines proved key.
The crowd had barely settled into its seats following a pregame ceremony honoring Hamlin when Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a score.
His second put the Bills ahead for good, coming 13 seconds after Nick Folk hit a 24-yard field goal to put New England up 17-14 midway through the third quarter.
Acquired by Buffalo in a trade with Indianapolis two months ago, Hines became the NFL’s 11th player to return two kickoffs for scores in a game, and first since Seattle’s Leon Washington in 2010.
The Patriots needed only a win to clinch a playoff berth, but wound up stumbling in closing the season by losing five of their last seven.
Mac Jones finished 26 of 40 for 243 yards and three touchdowns, including two to DeVante Parker, and three interceptions — all coming in the second half.
Dolphins 11, Jets 6
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, helping Miami to their first playoff berth since 2016 after squeaking by the Jets.
The Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and then had to wait a few minutes for Buffalo to defeat New England 35-23 to make their postseason appearance official. “We’re In” was displayed on the videoboard at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami will play at Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs next weekend. The AFC East rivals split the season series with each winning at home.
Sanders’ kick came after the Dolphins were helped by a 15-yard horse-collar tackle penalty on Quincy Williams.
The Jets (7-10) ended the season with six straight losses, finishing a disappointing collapse for Robert Saleh’s squad. New York failed to score a touchdown in its final three games.
On the Jets’ last-ditch effort with time running out, they lateraled the ball a few times before Elijah Moore fumbled, the ball was recovered by Garrett Wilson and he was ruled to be tackled in the end zone for a safety.
The Jets reached midfield with 7:28 left on a 27-yard penalty after a defensive pass interference call on Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou. That drive ended in a punt by an offense that had fewer than 200 total yards.
The Jets had tied it with about 12 minutes left on a 35-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein. Joe Flacco led the team down the field on a 14-play, 75-yard drive.
Flacco completed 17 of 32 passes with 169 yards for the Jets in the place of Mike White, who is dealing with broken ribs.
Steelers 28, Browns 14
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and Pittsburgh beat Cleveland but was eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets.
The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh’s ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week 4 loss to the Jets.
Pickett completed 13 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown and avoided an interception for the sixth time in his last seven appearances.
Pittsburgh’s defense sacked Deshaun Watson seven times to assure the Steelers of finishing ahead of the Browns (7-10) in the standings for the 34th consecutive time.
Cleveland has had 17 seasons of 10 losses or more since the franchise rebooted in 1999.
Watson, who was suspended for the first 11 games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, connected on 19 of 29 passes for 230 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, both of which the Steelers turned into points. Nick Chubb ran for 77 yards and caught a touchdown pass to join Jim Brown as the only players in Browns history to exceed 1,500 yards rushing in a season.
Pittsburgh ran off 20 straight points — 10 of them directly after turnovers — after spotting Cleveland an early touchdown. The Browns drew within 20-14 on a 2-yard flip from Watson to Chubb with 10:20 to go.
The Steelers responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard plunge by fullback Derek Watt with 4:39 to play.
While the Steelers entered the finale still in the mix, Cleveland was looking toward 2023 following an uneven season in which the turmoil surrounding Watson’s status overshadowed the on-field product for long stretches.
The Browns will miss out on the playoffs for a second straight year, although coach Kevin Stefanski’s job appears safe. The same cannot be said of members of Stefanski’s staff. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ status could be in jeopardy as the unit was wildly inconsistent and awful against the run, even with Myles Garrett — whose 16 sacks tied his own club record — having another spectacular season.
