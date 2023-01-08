APTOPIX Ravens Bengals Football

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon, center, celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during Sunday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for another as the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of four Baltimore turnovers to beat the Ravens 27-16 on Sunday and set up a rematch in the first round of the playoffs next week.


