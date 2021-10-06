EASTON — Easton High’s boys’ soccer team may have had a restless night sleeping thinking about all the first-half chances it missed.
Fortunately for the Warriors, there was a second half. And they didn’t miss much.
Kevin Mejia scored three goals and set up another Wednesday night, as Easton erased a two-goal halftime deficit with a six second-half goals en route to beating Wicomico, 7-4, for its second straight victory.
“We didn’t finish our chances.” Easton head coach John Pritchett said of the first half. “Chances are the hardest things to create, and we wasted half a dozen or more very good quality chances that should have been in the back of the net. It never should have been what it was (3-1 Wicomico at halftime). We had some errors that we talked about how to clean up in the back. And our effort level wasn’t high enough in the first half.”
It was in the second half though.
Wicomico (3-6) built a 3-0 lead in the first half, as Cristo Sanchez-Cabrera scored on a pair of booming shots from right wing less than 5 minutes apart, and Bren Sanchez-Sanchez added a strike with 9:45 left in the half.
Tribe keeper Andreas Leon-Padilla made seven first-half stops before Easton (3-3-1) finally broke through with 3:36 left before halftime, when Mejia dribbled through the midfield, cut left, then neatly tucked a shot into the lower right corner for a 3-1 deficit.
Wicomico maintained its two-goal cushion through the first 14 minutes of the second half. But Mejia set up Jimmy Monroy with 26:22 left to draw the Warriors within 3-2.
That seemed to be just the spark Easton needed.
Less than 6 minutes later, Jed Smith converted a pass from Jefrey Bernardo for the equalizer.
That stalemate was finally broken with 7:13 showing on the clock, when Brayan Ortega Rodas scored off Smith’s indirect kick for a 4-3 lead. Just 29 seconds later, Mejia scored to make it 5-3.
“Proud of the boys,” Pritchett said after Easton won consecutive games for the first time this season. “They got the result. They got what they needed after what we thought in the first half wasn’t good enough.”
Mejia completed his hat trick with 2:21 left for a 6-3 Easton lead.
Wicomico, which suffered its fourth straight loss, ended the Warriors’ scoring string when Sanchez-Cabrera scored on a penalty kick with under two minutes left.
But Nate Klimczak restored Easton’s three-goal advantage when he converted a penalty kick less than a minute later.
“We made some adjustments,” Pritchett said. “We came out with a better attacking and winning mentality in the second half and we won.
“It’s a young team but these kids have a lot of heart,” Pritchett continued. “And they work really hard. And they love this game. Sometimes the results don’t go our way. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce our way but they stick together. They fight and they keep going through until the last whistle. And tonight we came out on top.”
Field Hockey
SSPP 8, Seaford 0
EASTON — Gennie Webb had three goals and two assists, and Lexi Gordon added a goal and two assists to lead the Sabres.
Samantha Murphy (assist), Emmary Sweeney and Catherine Cronan each scored once for Saints Peter and Paul, and defender Caroline Talucci scored on a penalty stroke.
