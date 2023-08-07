Dodgers Padres Baseball

Los Angeles’ Mookie Betts, right, celebrates with Miguel Rojas (11) and James Outman after hitting a grand slam during Monday’s fourth inning against San Diego.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN DIEGO — Mookie Betts hit a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the San Diego Padres 13-7 on Monday to win for the sixth time in seven games.


  

