The whole idea was to try and make the boys’ tennis team at North Caroline High better.
That was Rebecca White’s motive two years ago when she heeded the advice of her big brother Christopher and began texting a handful of freshmen on the school’s boys’ soccer team in hopes they would come out for tennis.
Two years later, White’s recruiting efforts proved instrumental in a string of title firsts for the Bulldogs.
North Caroline’s boys’ won their first North Bayside division title since 2014 on May 2 with a 4-3 victory over Easton. That was followed by a 6-1 win over Washington on May 17, earning North Caroline its first Bayside Conference boys’ championship in school history. Eight days later, the Bulldogs celebrated yet another school first, when they won the Class 2A East Region II title at the Glasgow Courts in Cambridge.
But never did White think her initial recruiting efforts would someday lead to the school’s first state championship of any kind in tennis.
“This was more than I could have imagined,” said White, who together with Josh Huster — one of the freshmen she recruited two years earlier — defeated Poolesville’s Nikhita Karthikesan and Jae Yi, 6-3, 6-1, on Saturday, May 27, to win the Class 2A state championship in mixed doubles at Baker Park in Frederick.
White and Huster became just the seventh Bayside Conference tandem to win a state title in mixed doubles since the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association began holding the state tournament in 1975, and the first since Cambridge-South Dorchester’s Brooke Fleetwood and Shan Shariff won the championship in 1999.
White and Huster also became the first Bayside team to win the mixed doubles crown since the MPSSAA went to a four-classification format in 2019 instead of the longstanding previous setup, which lumped all four classes into one tournament.
The defending regional champion in girls’ singles, White could have taken another crack at singles play after going undefeated in singles and doubles this season.
“I knew if I went singles I could win regionals without a problem,” said White, who after winning last year’s title lost 6-0, 6-1 to eventual state champion Ruhika Bhut of Poolesville in the state quarterfinals. “But I was going to get demolished again (at states). Poolesville’s a different level.”
There was also the girls’ doubles option of pairing White with Lizzeth Ixiah-Fuentes, who developed into a strong No. 2 on the Bulldogs’ singles’ ladder, and had played with White during the regular season.
But during an early season bus ride, Rebecca’s father, North Caroline girls’ head coach Dennis White, and boys’ first-year head coach James Donelan began talking about where to put their players come states.
“He’s like, ‘Well, what do we do for regionals?’” Dennis White said of Donelan. “And I was like, ‘Well, let’s try and win regionals.’ He’s like, ‘OK.’ He started telling me, ‘Well, if I do this for boys’ singles and this for boys’ doubles...’ He got through that and I made a comment, ‘How about if we took a shot at winning states?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, then let’s put Josh and Rebecca together.”
Doubles had long been considered a Bayside’s school’s best chance for advancing out of regionals and challenging at states when the tournament still heaped 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A schools into one bracket. Bill Busick coached five state champion doubles teams (two boys’, two girls’, one mixed) during his legendary career at Cambridge-SD. Dennis White was a big believer in Busick’s philosophy, and as the former boys’ head coach at North Caroline, watched both his sons win region titles twice to qualify for states — Michael White and Katie Carmean played mixed doubles in 2011 and ‘12, and Christopher White teamed with Brett Carmean in boys’ doubles in 2014 and ‘15.
But the Bulldogs’ wait for a state championship may have continued had it not been for Rebecca White’s recruiting work two years earlier during the COVID 19-abbreviated 2021 season.
“I knew him when I started recruiting him because my brother Christopher had been coaching five of the six boys in soccer, and Josh was one of the boys he was coaching,” Rebecca said. “So Christopher was the one who told me that I needed to start recruiting them because they were going to be our future. If we had not recruited that group the boys’ team would still be where it was three or four years ago, struggling to get wins. I never imagined they were going to get as good as they’ve gotten.”
Neither did Huster.
“We were pretty reluctant to (play) until probably like a week before the season started,” Huster said of himself and fellow freshmen Jesse Link, Gavin O’Brien and Hayden Kent, whose soccer season — because of COVID — was held from late winter into early spring. “I wasn’t really sure if I was going to play another sport. If so it probably would have been track until Rebecca said something.”
Huster and his classmates may have thought about jumping to track after going 1-7 their first year on the court.
“We came out and we were horrible,” Huster said wincing. “I mean we were bad. I just kind of went out there my freshman year for fun. I didn’t really think tennis would become my priority, or my first sport.”
It did. The Bulldogs enjoyed one of the biggest turnarounds in the conference in 2022, winning their first seven matches as part of a 9-1 start before Carson Bishop suffered a season-ending injury in an eventual 12-6 finish.
“End of sophomore year, I had that competitive spirit,” said Huster who was 12-5 in singles. “But I wanted to get better.”
Huster got better. And he wasn’t the only one.
“It seems like tennis usually you have kids that come out March 1,” Dennis White said. “You start teaching them how to play. You hope you can get enough (instruction) in there when you start matches where they don’t feel embarrassed on the court. But they had a group of people that played all winter. Everybody would come up to me and they were like, ‘We saw your kids out there playing. I don’t know why they’re out there when it’s freezing cold, but they’re out there playing tennis.’
“I mean they just played on athleticism at the beginning,” Coach White said of the boys. “But last year, (Rebecca) would leave home and it would be 30 degrees in December. And I’m like, ‘Where are you going?’ She’s like, ‘I’m going to play tennis.’ And they played tennis all winter in town.”
Huster also began joining Rebecca for indoor practices at Dover, which was more instruction, but afforded them an opportunity to play a few games of mixed doubles.
They continued their success through the regular season. The No. 1 seed again for the girls, White went undefeated in singles and doubles, while Huster, also seeded No. 1, was leading the boys to new heights.
Then one week before regionals, White and Huster learned they would play mixed doubles at regionals.
“We had a lot of choices,” Dennis White said. “It was trying to figure out what would give us an opportunity to win regionals, and then could we really take a legitimate shot at winning states. And we thought the two ones together was the best shot.”
The Bulldogs won the overall regional title, with Rebecca and Huster winning the mixed doubles competition, Ixlaj-Fuentes taking the girls’ singles crown, while getting runner-up finishes in boys’ doubles (Bishop and Kent) and girls’ doubles (Ava Barrett and Abby Lorenc).
“I thought that we would go far,” Rebecca said. “I wasn’t sure what the other side of the bridge had though. I knew it was going to get harder once we got to states. But I just wasn’t sure what level they could bring.”
Less than a week later, her father got a hint while attending the state seeding meeting.
“I didn’t hear anybody that was being made to sound like they were exceptional,” Coach White said of the mixed doubles bracket. “I knew Poolesville would be good, but when we got there, I was kind of surprised. I thought there was something that you could go after in every team we were looking at. But they (Rebecca and Huster) were really close and I didn’t see a true weakness.
“Somebody could be just better,” Dennis White continued. “And that was a possibility. But they were just so even. You could go after one or the other, but it wasn’t going to be that much better. I thought they had a pretty good chance when I saw people start playing.”
Huster admitted to be a little nervous heading into states, largely because he knew his partner was working on a perfect season. But those nerves began fading during a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Manchester Valley’s Sophia McCoy and Declan McGarry in the quarterfinals. Rebecca and Huster were even better in the semifinals, beating Hereford’s Athena Zhou and Matthew Nawrocki, 6-0, 6-1.
“We dropped a total of five games the first day,” Huster said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I think we’re pretty dominant right now.”
Despite their impressive first day, Caroline’s duo was up at 6 a.m. championship Saturday for some extra work on Huster’s serve. That added work didn’t pay immediate dividends, as Karthikesan and Yi built a 3-1 lead in the first set. But that lead soon vanished. Huster held serve, as he and Rebecca reeled off nine straight wins, rallying to take the first set 6-3, before building a 4-0 lead in the second.
“The girl at the net, she was more nervous than I was ‘cause they had more on the line than we did,” Huster said. “They were playing for the team state title.”
Poolesville would win three out of five brackets to win the team championship.
During the start of the second set, Rebecca and Huster noticed Karthikesan playing more from the baseline. Then Yi began drifting further from the net.
“I don’t remember what game it was, but they were both on the baseline and I turned around to him (Huster) and said, ‘I think we’ve won this,’” Rebecca said.
Dennis White was also sensing a permanent momentum shift.
“Josh was serving to go up 4-0 and I think we were down love-30,” Coach White said. “And then he started getting his serve going and came back and won that. I thought that was kind of a big deal because going up 4-0 versus 3-1, you’re a lot closer to the finish line.”
Yi held serve to make it 4-1, but Rebecca did the same pushing Caroline’s lead to 5-1. The Bulldogs built a 30-0 lead in the final game, but with Karthikesan serving, Poolesville pulled even at 30-all. Rebecca and Huster got to championship point when Karthikesan double-faulted. Karthikesan got her second serve in on the following point. Huster answered with an overhead return, then watched along with Rebecca as Poolesville’s return went long, clinching the win.
“I don’t think a team could find a strong weakness with us,” Rebecca said. “They couldn’t target one of use because we’re on equal playing fields. So if they tried to target one of us it wouldn’t have mattered.”
The win brought Huster’s record for the year (singles and doubles) to 22-8, while Rebecca finished 30-0.
“I was less concerned about the perfect season,” Rebecca said. “They had been talking about it for awhile. If we won states I would be 30-0. I was less concerned about that.”
* * *
Easton’s Jake Hershey placed third in the 2A boys’ singles bracket. The sophomore defeated Winters Mill’s Micah Ober, 6-0, 6-1 before losing to La Plata’s King Herald-Nacua, 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (3) in the semifinals. Hershey returned Saturday to defeat Carver A&T’s Sammy Baunoch, 6-1, 6-4 in the consolation final.
For the third consecutive year, St. Michaels’ mixed doubles team of Carly Gill and Cooper Baum lost to an eventual state champ. Gill and Baum lost to Brunswick’s Keira McDonald and Ben Kennedy, 6-1, 6-1, in the 1A semifinals, but rebounded to defeat Harford Tech’s Emily Swenson and Joshua Marucci, 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the consolation final. Last year Gill and Baum also lost to the eventual state champions in the semifinals. The year before they lost in the region final to the state champs.
St. Michaels’ Mackenzie Fox and Abbie Kemp lost in the girls’ doubles semifinals, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 1-0 (4) to eventual state champions Camryn Row and Larissa Blair of Boonsboro. Fox and Kemp came back to defeat Western Tech’s Aamori Freeman and Imani Groce, 6-2, 7-6 (4) for third place.
