EASTON — Easton High’s football team pushed for answers.
It just couldn’t finish enough of them. And it couldn’t stop Darius Foreman.
Wicomico’s senior quarterback passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more Friday night, as the Indians rolled to a 44-14 victory over Easton in a battle of unbeatens at Warrior Stadium.
“He’s awesome,” Warriors head coach Matt Griffith said of Foreman, who passed for 210 yards and ran for 165. “I mean he’s a stud. Him, (number) one (Malique Leatherbury), 28 (John Norman), six (Dachawn Outlaw). … we knew that going in. It’s one of them things. They’ve got too many athletes.
“And you can take one away for a little bit and then the other one is going to hurt you,” Griffith continued. “We didn’t do some good assignment football through the whole process.”
Wi-Hi (3-0) and Easton (2-1) appeared ready to stage a full-blown track meet 4 minutes into the game. On the Indians’ third play, Foreman (7 of 16 passing, 210 yards) rolled left and flicked a short pass to Leatherbury, who tightroped 39 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. Anthony Hambleton’s extra point made it 7-0 with 8:53 left in the opening quarter.
Easton answered just 23 seconds later, as senior quarterback Kevin O’Connor (18 carries, 114 yards) busted through the middle for a 65-yard touchdown romp. John Carrieri tacked on the point-after kick for a 7-7 tie.
Wicomico’s next drive ended with a fumble. But Easton couldn’t take advantage, driving to the Indians’ 38, where O’Connor (13 of 34, 80 yards) threw incomplete on fourth-and-two. The Warriors also intercepted Foreman twice, but didn’t convert either turnover into points.
The Indians again stung Easton with the big play on their next possession, as Leatherbury (5 receptions, 148 yards, three touchdowns) made a leaping catch of a Foreman pass in the middle of the field and sprinted toward the end zone for a 60-yard scoring play. Hambleton’s PAT made it 14-7 with just under 4 minutes left in the first quarter.
“We were trying to still figure out if we’d be able to based on how they would play us defensively,” Wicomico head coach Isaiah Taylor said of his team’s ability to hit the big play. “But once we saw they were trying to bring a lot of pressure we knew we’d have the matchups.”
Hambleton’s 34-yard field goal 9 seconds into the second quarter extended Wi-Hi’s lead to 17-7.
The Warriors looked ready to trim their deficit moments later, when Foreman fielded a low snap on a punt and was dropped for a 12-yard loss at his own 12-yard line. But Easton couldn’t capitalize. After an incompletion and two running plays lost three yards, Jordan Nixon couldn’t hang onto O’Connor’s fourth-down pass at the goal line and the Indians took over.
“We didn’t do a good job of blocking them up front at all. At all, period,” said Griffith, who watch O’Connor get flushed from the pocket throughout the game, and saw his team convert 5 of 16 third-down opportunities and 2 of 7 fourth-down attempts. “They were better than us up front. They whip our butts tonight. And we’ve got to get ready to get back to work.
After a Wi-Hi three-and-out, Easton took possession at the Indians’ 31, but got no closer than the 28.
“Huge shout out to our D line,” Taylor said. “We wish we got a few more sacks but they applied pressure and our defensive backs covered extremely well on the back end.”
Two plays after stopping Easton on its 28, Foreman tore around right end and bolted 73 yards for a touchdown, giving Wi-Hi a 23-7 lead with 4 minutes left before half. O’Connor blocked Hambleton’s extra-point attempt.
Easton responded by putting together one of its best drives of the game, marching from its 21 to the Wicomico 7. But on first-and-goal, O’Connor’s pass deflected off Carrieri and into the hands of Makhi Johnson for an interception.
“Tons, tons, tons,” Griffith said of his team’s missed scoring opportunities. “We had two dropped touchdowns. And a turnover at the goal line. And then we dropped a fourth-down pass as well. Credit Wi-Hi. Their guys were all over the place and were really getting after it.”
Wicomico extended its lead with under 8 minutes left in the third quarter. And again it was Foreman, who swept right, then cut back across the field for a 69-yard touchdown jaunt. Foreman hit Leatherbury with the two-point conversion pass for a 31-7 lead.
“They scored (six) touchdowns, all big plays except for one,” Griffith said of Wi-Hi. “They had one really good drive.”
Easton got back on the scoreboard with another lengthy drive, going 65 yards in 16 plays, with O’Connor slanting through the left side for a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:44 remaining in the third quarter.
But Wi-Hi extended its lead as Foreman connected with Outlaw for a 65-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 left in the third, then found Leatherbury with a 34-yard scoring strike with 1:14 remaining in the game.
“We’ve been working in the offseason as much as we possibly could,” Taylor said of his team’s propensity for the big play. “Tough team we played here today. We worked for everything we got. We’ve been working on it in practice, watching it on film, trying to find ways to create more explosive plays.”
Notes: Carrieri and Ferreria each had an interception for Easton.
Queen Anne’s 38, Parkside 26
CENTREVILLE — KJ Smothers scored five touchdowns and rushed for over 300 yards Saturday afternoon as the Lions erased a 20-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Rams and remain unbeaten.
Ashton Siwald had 11 tackles for Queen Anne’s (3-0). Parkside slipped to 2-1.
Field Hockey
Gunston 1
Sts. Peter & Paul
CENTREVILLE — Sophia Kent made 12 saves Friday to earn the shutout as the Herons handed the Sabres their first loss of the season
Lane Parkhurst converted an assist from Julia Reed for the game’s only goal, as the Herons improved to 4-0, while Saints Peter and Paul slipped to 2-1.
