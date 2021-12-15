Members of the ShoreFC Velocity 18/19U Girls Showcase team are, front row, from left: Mia Schreyer, Hannah Dang, McKenna Pritchett, Mia Kemp, Madyson Weber, Meadow Tesoro and Bayleigh Perdue; back row, from left: Katie Knapp, Arlie Paden, Avery Webster, Evelyn Lerch, Addison Chandler, Hannah Bird, Ashley Wildt, Claire Schultz, Dylan Brown, Ella Briggs, and Blaire Smith.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Hannah Bird headed in the winning goal off Claire Schultz’s corner kick Sunday, as the ShoreFC Velocity 18/19U Girls Showcase team capped an unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory over Empire United 03s (N.Y.) to win the Pennsylvania Classic Winter College Showcase.
Shore earned a 2-0 victory over Delaware’s top-ranked Union Orange on Saturday morning before defeating Pittman Eclipse 03s (N.J.) 4-1 in the Saturday’s nightcap. That setup Sunday morning’s battle of the unbeatens.
Schultz, who has committed to Longwood (Virginia) University, led Shore with three goals and four assists. Bayleigh Perdue, who has committed to McDaniel College, added a goal and two assists. Ella Briggs (assist), Mia Kemp, Meadow Tesoro, and Bird (assist) also scored for Shore.
Katie Knapp made 21 saves in goal throughout the weekend, posting one shutout and yielding just two goals over three games.
ShoreFC Velocity is an 18/19U girls’ travel soccer team consisting of players from 12 different high schools — Queen Anne, Kent Island, Easton, North Caroline, Parkside, James M. Bennett, Stephen Decatur, Snow Hill, Sussex Central, Indian River, Sussex Tech and Clarion.
