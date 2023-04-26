Yankees Twins Baseball

New York’s Aaron Judge (99) and Anthony Volpe, middle, celebrate next to DJ LeMahieu (26) after scoring off a two-run double by Anthony Rizzo during Wednesday’s fourth inning against Minnesota.

 AP PHOTO

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs and dodged an injury scare on his 31st birthday, helping the New York Yankees avoid a sweep and beat the Minnesota Twins 12-6 on Wednesday.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.