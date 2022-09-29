Steve Rasin never spoke of his state title.
Gary Wright talked of a state title won then lost.
Bruce Blake spoke of cornflakes and the significance of the number 35.
As for Rocky Ainsworth, he – like his fellow inductees — spoke of those who helped make him a member of Easton High’s Hall of Fame class of 2021.
“I can tell you the coaches that we had in high school were not paid a whole lot of money,” said Ainsworth, a 1968 graduate, who was a football, basketball and baseball standout. “And I’m guessing most of the time it was probably zero because Easton just didn’t have the money to pay coaches.
“So here we are, these intellectual teachers kind of volunteered all their time after many hours of teaching,” Ainsworth continued. “And then after they finished teaching they would spend many, many hours on the field trying to make us better people and better athletes. So my hat’s off to all you coaches out there in the world that are giving your time and your energy to make our young people much better than they could have been or will be, and hopefully they’ll be better people in the future.”
Few were better at their respective sports during their years at Easton than Ainsworth, Rasin, Wright and Blake, who were inducted during a ceremony last October at the Easton Elks Lodge.
John Baker (1958), Bill Turner (1960) and Brian Niskey (1987) were also part of last year’s third induction class, but were unable to attend the ceremony. Turner and Niskey are scheduled to be at this Saturday’s induction ceremony for the 2022 class at the Elks Lodge.
Ainsworth was the starting point guard on one of the most storied teams in Warrior history, the 1968 boys’ basketball team that went 23-0 and defeated Lackey, 75-62, to win the state championship.
“There are certain multi-sport athletes that have an extra spark or talent that puts them ahead of other players,” said Wright, who presented Ainsworth. “Even if you don’t know much about the sport, you can often sense or appreciate the ability they display when fielding a ball, shooting a three, faking out a tackler, or scoring a goal. Rocky was one of those players in football, basketball and baseball.”
Ainsworth earned nine varsity letters total in football, basketball and baseball, and was elected captain of all three teams his senior year.
As a junior, he averaged almost 11 points a game for a Warrior team that finished 19-2. He was also selected Easton’s top baseball player his junior year.
Ainsworth also excelled on the football field. He shared quarterback duties his junior year while helping Easton to a 6-2-1 record. The following season, he set a then-school record for most touchdown passes in a single game when he tossed five in a 41-25 victory over Colonel Richardson.
He delivered yet another record-setting performance that season, when he completed a then-record 23 of 39 passes for a record 257 yards against James M. Bennett, connecting with Glen Slaughter, who had a single-game record 11 receptions.
Ainsworth capped his football career in a 29-13 victory over Cambridge before an estimated homecoming crowd of 2,300, completing 14 of 25 passes for 127 yards and three third-quarter scoring strikes to Slaughter. He finished the season completing 139 of 254 passes for a then-record 1,505 yards, and carried 111 times for 421 yards.
After graduation, Ainsworth went on to play quarterback at Maryland State College before playing junior college basketball and baseball. He eventually enlisted in the Air Force and after 37 years retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Rasin also went into the military after graduating from Easton in 1970, earning an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he played football for two years and was a four-year member of the track and field team.
While at Easton, Rasin was an all-conference wide receiver in football under Bob Burris, played forward in basketball, and despite his desires to play baseball, flourished in track and field, where he set school records in the long, triple and high jump.
“I really wanted to play baseball in the spring, but Mr. Burris had other ideas,” Rasin said. “He was also the freshman track coach, and was bound and determined to have me on the track team. I had heard a rumor that Mr. Burris had spoken to Easton’s baseball coach to make sure I ran track. And that’s what happened. I did that for four years in high school and became a student of the game in track.”
Rasin loved all three sports, and believed he had three major assets that allowed him to be successful in all three — speed, good hands, and jumping ability.
He may have wondered though if he would have the chance to use all those physical tools after his sophomore year in football. Though he wanted to be a receiver, Burris thought Rasin had the skills to be a quarterback.
In the second to last game of the season, Easton was in the final minutes of a 47-25 victory over Mace’s Lane in Cambridge, when Warrior head coach Ralph Cicarelli summoned Rasin to go in at quarterback for the last two plays of the game.
“I was told to take the ball from center and just fall to the ground,” Rasin said. “On my first play I did just that, however, Mace’s Lane’s defense wanted some payback and decided to take their frustration out on me. The linemen and linebackers piled on top of me, twisting both my ankles, trying to tear off my jersey as I was trying to go back to the huddle. On the last play of the game it happened again. If this is what I could expect as a quarterback I wanted none of it.”
Rasin played wide receiver and some defensive back his final two years. He was one of the basketball team’s top rebounders. But Rasin may have made his biggest mark athletically in track and field, where he became one of the area’s top athletes in long, triple and high jump. Rasin won the 1970 Class B state championship in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches.
Easton wouldn’t have another state champion in high jump until 2011, when Calvin Murray jumped 6-5 to win the Class 2A state title.
“Whenever I did the long jump, high jump or triple jump I felt like I was flying,” Rasin said. “Little did I know that eventually I would transition from jumping to actually flying airplanes in the Navy and the airlines.”
Rasin was recruited by a number of colleges for football before deciding to attend the U.S Naval Academy, where he played two years of football and competed in track and field for four years. He was undefeated in dual-meet competition in the long and triple jump, and set the academy’s record multiple times. He qualified for the NCAA outdoor championships his senior year, and set an academy record in the triple jump that lasted for 17 years. A 1974 inductee in the academy’s athletic hall of fame, Rasin was a Navy pilot and instructor, eventually got into politics — running for mayor of Atlanta — before going into real estate.
The founder of Easton’s Hall of Fame, and a track teammate of Rasin’s, Wright developed into one of the most successful middle-distance runners in school history. And though proud of what he accomplished, Wright would not put himself “at the same level as most of the inductees “due to their excellence in multiple sports. However, through sheer determination and hard work I was able to achieve more than my natural talent would indicate.”
Wright did not run as a freshman, but in the fall of 1967 tried out for cross country. By the end of the season, the sophomore had gone from being Easton’s fourth runner to its second best. He continued progressing in the mile and two mile in track. Then in the summer after his sophomore year, while preparing for the cross country season, Wright met Don Marvel and the two began training together.
“After the workout we decided to keep running to push each other to improve,” Wright said. “The one thing I figured out is that all these other guys that were on the track team and cross country team didn’t run after the season. And since I had this insatiable desire to be recognized (crowd laughs) I figured out if I did that I’d probably do better.
“If I told you we ran every day you probably wouldn’t believe me,” Wright continued. “So I’ll tell you the truth. We ran twice a day. Running with Don twice a day propelled me beyond what I could have done on my own.”
During the 1967 cross country seasons, Wright set course records at Easton, St. Michaels, James M. Bennett, and smashed the course mark at Cambridge by 24 seconds. Because Easton had just one cross country meet in ’68 — his senior year — Wright also played football.
He continued to set school records indoors and outdoors in the quarter mile, mile and two mile. At the indoor state meet at the Maryland National Guard Armory on Feb. 10, 1968, Wright finished fifth in a field of milers from 32 schools, setting a school record of 4:51.
As a junior, Wright was undefeated in the mile outdoors, clocking a 4:43 at the district meet, which qualified him for states. Running in the fast heat, Wright won the Class B state championship in the mile. Or so he thought.
Just moments later, runners in the slow heat for the mile took the track. Among them was Mace’s Lane’s Robert Dockins, who during a phone call from California on Thursday confirmed while he qualified for districts, he did not run at the meet. But Dockins said he was granted permission to run at states and his time of 4:40.3 was ruled two-tenths of a second faster than Wright — who according to Easton’s stopwatch was three-tenths of a second faster. Officials ruled Dockins the state champ.
“They gave him credit for the win in the states and when you’re 16 years old, and when you’re 70 years old, it’s hard to take,” Wright said.
“We’ve only had the hall of fame for three years and I didn’t know if I’d ever be in it, and I held my name back anyway until this year,” Wright said. “But there’s no way to communicate all that extra information to a group of people that are voting on it. All they see is second place officially in the state. So I feel a lot better after unloading on everybody here and I thank you for listening (crowd laughs).”
While Wright’s days were spent running mile after mile, Blake was limited to dribbling a basketball from corner to corner.
“When I was coming up, I couldn’t leave the block,” Blake recalled of his parents’ guidelines. “They would sit on the porch. I couldn’t go past that corner and I couldn’t go past that corner. If I got out of their sight I had to pay for it.”
Despite that corner to corner boundary, and with no basket to shoot at, Blake developed his game by dribbling.
“I could always dribble,” Blake said. “And the one thing I always wanted to do is I wanted to be tall.
“Dr. J (Julius Erving) was my favorite player. I prayed to God I wanted to be 6-(foot)-6 just like Dr. J. My mom was under five foot. My dad was 5-7, 5-8 on a good day in heels. So how was I going to become six foot, six inches?
“I prayed to God,” Blake continued. “God told me to get lots of sleep and drink lots of milk. So what I did every night before I went to bed, I had a bowl of cornflakes. And I had to be home before the lights came on outside, but I had a bowl of cornflakes every night. And guess what height I grew to? Six foot, six inches.”
Blake learned about faith and pain as he pushed his body. He also learned about patience.
“From an early age, I loved to read and discover new things,” Blake said. “I had always heard about people talking about soar with the eagles. Don’t be around with the chickens. Get up high. What I did discover was that before you can soar like an eagle, what first must happen? The eagle has to lay the egg. The eagle has to sit on the egg for 35 days without any sort of inclination the young bird inside is alive. So for 35 days, that eagle has to have faith and it has to have patience. And that’s what’s happened in my life.”
Blake learned the game through patience. His father signed him up for a summer league in middle school. And though he didn’t score, nobody could get the ball away from him because of his dribbling skills. He made the junior varsity as a freshman at Easton and continued working.
Blake made jayvee the following year and earned a starting spot. At the end of his sophomore season, Warrior head coach McKinley Hayward brought Blake up to varsity for the playoffs, where he was the second leading scorer in a playoff against James M. Bennett.
“That was one of my 35th-day moments,” Blake said. “I felt like I had become a ballplayer. All that did was fuel me to be even better.”
Blake made varsity his junior year and earned second-team All-Mid-Shore honors. He wanted more. But entering his senior year, he broke his left wrist playing soccer in gym class.
“When I played basketball I was the biggest, the fastest, the strongest,” Blake said. “I was athletic so I could really impose my will on most people that I played against. But I was left-hand dominant. Even if you knew I was going left you couldn’t stop me.”
Despite the injury, Blake pressed on and met assistant coach Joe Quigley.
“God at times will put people in your life for a reason a season or a lifetime,” Blake said. “He sent me an angel that year. His name was Joe Quigley. Coach Quigley worked with me while I had a cast on my wrist. Working on everything.”
Blake missed the first five games of the season, but when he returned he was a more complete player.
“I played the entire season right-handed,” Blake said. “It was so unorthodox but what it did is it made me a complete player. Because once my left wrist got stronger, now you can’t stop me going left and you can’t stop me going right. You just can’t stop me.”
No one could stop the Warriors. With Blake back, Easton won its first Bayside Conference championship in boys’ basketball with a a 75-66 victory over Pocomoke in 1985, helping Blake earn The Star Democrat All-Mid-Shore Player of the year, as he averaged 21.1 points a game.
Blake went on to play at Penn State — another 35th-day moment — where he earned most improved player and weekly conference player of the week accolades.
“But what I’m most proud of is I able to be part of something bigger than just an individual,” Blake said. “I was able to contribute to a team. When you have that realization that you can help move the needle, it really resonates.”
