WALDORF — Colonel Richardson High’s baseball team has played with the “We’re-never-out-of-the-fight” motto all season.
The Colonels got behind in the fight though in the first inning Saturday afternoon, and watched their deficit grow deeper in the second, and even deeper in the third. Colonel made a few dents in that deficit, but it was far from enough, as Clear Spring packaged enough offense in the first three innings to more than back the pitching of Clayton Boyer during an 11-3 victory in the Class 1A state championship game at Regency Furniture Stadium.
“We said we’re never out of the fight; we’re willing to scrap,” Colonel Richardson head coach Ryan Blanchfield said. “We were down to our last strike twice and we knocked together a single and a double from (Jaden) Rowan and (Austin) Glesssner there (in the bottom of the seventh). As a coach I couldn’t be more proud of the fight we showed. We never gave up.”
The Colonels (20-4) certainly could have wilted after the Blazers (20-6) built a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning off senior starter Zack Robbins. They could have completely folded after Hutson Trobaugh’s three-run, inside-the-park home run off Owen Nagel in the second, and Logan Helser’s three-run homer over the left-field fence in the third provided Clear Spring with an 11-0 cushion after just 2½ innings.
But Colonel avoided getting mercy-ruled in the fifth. Josh Cohee walked, was balked to second, moved to third on Austin Walls’ single, and scored on Camron Gondeck’s fielder’s choice that ended Boyer’s scoreless innings streak t 33. Hunter Wolfe (2 for 4) followed with a single to right field that ended Boyer’s day on the mound.
“Twenty-eight scoreless innings in high school baseball into the playoff run is highly impressive,” Clear Spring head coach Mark Shives said of his senior left-hander, who entered the game on a 28 1/3 scoreless-inning streak. “We set the pitching up for him to have the ball if we made it this far. I knew coming in that Clayton was going to be Clayton.
“I didn’t want him to go over 90 pitches,” Shives said of Boyer, who gave up two runs and three hits, struck out 10, walked three and hit two batters in 4 2/3 innings. “I tried to let him have that last hitter; we didn’t get it.”
Dawson Kehr relieved Boyer and was greeted by Rowan’s RBI single into center field that shaved the Blazer lead to 11-2. But Kehr came back to strike out Glessner to end the inning.
Kehr hit Brock Johnson with a pitch to open the Colonel sixth, retired the next two batters, hit Josh Cohee with a pitch, before getting Walls to bounce into an inning-ending groundout.
The Blazers right-handed reliever looked ready to seal the victory in the seventh, getting Gondeck to ground out before striking out Wolfe swinging. But Rowan singled to right field. Glessner then roped an 0-2 pitch for a double into the right-field corner that plated Rowan with Colonel’s third run.
Colonel wouldn’t get any closer, as Kannon Shives relieved Kehr and struck out Cyrstian Brewer to end the game.
But it was Boyer (7-2) who shut down the Colonels from the start. He didn’t allow a hit through three innings before Wolfe singled cleanly up the middle to open the fourth. The left-hander struck out seven straight over one stretch, and rung up three more Ks in the fourth after Wolfe’s single.
“Kept us off balance,” Blanchfield said of Boyer. “He was mixing very well. He pounded the zone, just kept us enough off balance. We just came up short against him.”
The only Colonel pitcher the Blazers came up short against was sophomore reliever Daniel Hesson, who pitched four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief, striking out two and walking one.
“The future for that young man is very bright,” Blanchfield said of Hesson. “Very proud of him. And he wants this moment. He wants the big moment. He doesn’t shy away from it. Not that the two starters did. But we’re down 11-0 he comes in, let’s rock and roll. That’s just a credit to his character.”
Robbins walked two of the first three batters he faced to start the Clear Spring first. Damien Pittsnogle stroked a single to center, scoring Jakob Hull. Trobaugh scored on a passed ball. Kannon Shives knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly to center and Braeden Wade followed with an RBI single to center for a 4-0 lead.
Nagel relieved Robbins to start the second, but Clear Spring continued padding its lead. Christopher Hose hit a leadoff single. Hull walked. Trobaugh then lined a shot to the wall in right-center and raced all the way home for his inside-the-park homer and a 7-0 lead.
“The (strike) zone, it’s always smaller earlier, but we weren’t hitting our spots,” Blanchfield said of Robbins and Nagel, who together were touched for 11 runs, six hits and seven walks. “That’s just the way it goes some days. Very uncharacteristic of those two. They’ve been the workhorse(s) for two years. We had all the faith in the world in them. But that’s baseball. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Wade reached on an error to start Clear Spring’s third and scored on Makakai Cunningham’s sacrifice fly. Nagel retired Hose, then issued back-to-back walks before Helser belted a 2-1 delivery over the left-field fence for a three-run homer and an 11-0 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.