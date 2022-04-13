RIDGELY — Claire Blue netted four goals and one assist, and Sydney Baker finished with a hat trick and one assist Wednesday, as North Caroline High’s girls’ lacrosse team earned a 9-7 victory over Stephen Decatur for its third win in four games.
Riley Walstrum scored twice for the Bulldogs (3-2) and Lindsey Seymour added an assist.
Queen Anne’s 23
Wicomico 0
SALISBURY — Piper Evans, Riley Klepper and Jess Wright (two assists) each recorded hat tricks as the Lions won their fifth straight.
Zoe Crawford had two goals and five assists for Queen Anne’s County (5-1) and Kendall Nagle scored twice and set up three goals. Ella Pinder (assist) and Baillie Pinder also scored a pair of goals. RJ Ensor (three assists), Faith Novak, Kaitlyn Horney, Emily Keppler and Kendall Menger had one goal apiece.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Queen Anne’s 9, Parkside 6
SALISBURY — Carson Crawford scored five goals, dished two assists and collected nine ground balls Tuesday, pacing Queen Anne’s past the Rams.
Peyton Gestole had two goals, and assist and six ground balls for the Lions and Zach Hiner finished with two goals, and assist and three ground balls. Joe Hershey had a goal, four assists and a ground ball for Queen Anne’s, Colin Scattergood and Trey Brown each had three ground balls, and Zach Curry made 15 saves.
Baseball
St. Michaels 14
Cambridge-SD 1
CAMBRIDGE — Freshman Will Sherwood allowed three hits and no earned runs over three innings, walked two and struck out five, as the Saints won their third straight.
Ethan Rash pitched two innings of scoreless, no-hit relief, fanning two and walking none as St. Michaels improved to 8-2, 3-0.
Kyle Miller went 2 for 2 with a triple, three RBIs and one run scored, and Will Sherwood was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Kellen Lambert (2 for 4) doubled, drove in two runs, stole two bases and scored a run, and Josh Sherwood was 2 for 2 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Softball
North Caroline 10
Kent County 4
RIDGELY — Winning pitcher Emma Beales struck out eight, and helped herself at the plate with a double, single and two RBIs on Wednesday as the Bulldogs improved to 5-2, 1-1.
Taylor Dawkins had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs for North Caroline. Anna Hutchison, Emma Dansker and Maddie Porter each had two hits.
St. Michaels 6
Cambridge-SD 2
CAMBRIDGE — Olivia Windsor went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Lola Browning and Madi White each had two hits to pace the Saints.
Haley Sadler earned the win for St. Michaels (10-2, 3-1), allowing four hits, no walks and striking out 10. Sadler, Stevie Shaak, Katie Jenkins and Brooke Reilly had one hit apiece for St. Michaels.
Queen Anne’s 17
Kent County 4
WORTON — Autumn Huber finished with three hits, including a first-inning home run, as the Lions improved to 6-4, 2-1 on Tuesday.
Ryleigh Jordan doubled twice and singled for Queen Anne’s County, and Caroline Taylor smacked two doubles.
