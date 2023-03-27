ST. MICHAELS — Angel Bock belted a solo home run and Brooke Reilly went 2 for 2 with a triple Monday as St. Michaels High’s softball team defeated Kent County, 7-4, improving to 3-1.
Dinah Lackey earned the win, allowing four runs on six hits over five innings. Lackey struck out seven and walked two. Bock pitched two no-hit, scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one.
Katie Jenkins (two stolen bases) and Katie Roe each went 2 for 4 with a run scored for St. Michaels. Madi White, Myla Ramey (stolen base, run) and Lackey each had one hit.
Kent County slipped to 2-1.
Colonel 9, Cambridge-SD 6
AMERICAN CORNER — Olivia Christopher had two hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs as the Colonels won their second straight.
Makayla Newcomb (1-1) picked up the win, tossing 3 2/3 innings of relief. Newcomb allowed two runs, three hits, struck out five and walked one as Colonel Richardson improved to 2-1.
Eileen Johnson went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Kendall Sann was 2 for 4, and Ally Taylor and Clarissa Peugh each had a hit for Colonel.
Emma Robinson took the loss for the Vikings (1-3).
Baseball
Colonel 12, Cambridge-SD 0
AMERICAN CORNER — Daniel Hesson (1-0) pitched two no-hit scoreless innings, striking out four, as the Colonels logged their second straight shutout.
Chandler Tindall and Carter Walters each doubled for Colonel Richardson (3-0) and Camron Gondeck, Brayden Dadds, Manny Wallace and Ashton Vail each had one hit.
Girls’ Lacrosse
North Caroline 16 Salisbury School 4
SALISBURY — Claire Blue had four goals and four assists, and Riley Walstrum finished with a hat trick and two assists as North Caroline improved to 2-0.
Maddie Nicholson also recorded a hat trick, and Ashley Kercheval and Reece Bisesi (assist) each had two goals for the Bulldogs. Calleigh Tribbett (two assists) and Taylor Tribbett (assist) had one goal apiece for North Caroline.
