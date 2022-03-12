INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon couldn’t recall how many times he tried a long, game-winning 3 in his backyard. Or how many times the shots went in.
No matter. Because when it came to the real thing, he made it.
With the shot clock running down in a tie game, a berth in the Big Ten Tournament championship at stake and the ball in his hands, Bohannon did what he always does — took the shot, this time from just inside the midcourt logo.
And in the blink of an eye, the ball banked off the backboard and through the net with 0.8 seconds to give No. 24 Iowa an 80-77 victory over Indiana in the first of Saturday’s two semifinals.
“It’s something that can’t be put into words,” Bohannon said. “You dream about it in the backyard when you’re throwing up shots there or at the YMCA or wherever it might be. So when it went in, I just started running in circles because I didn’t really know where to go.”
Iowa fans know where the third 2,000-point scorer in school history belonged — shooting himself out of a slump.
Bohannon scored just 12 points against the surprising ninth-seeded Hoosiers. But he made three big 3s in the final 2½ minutes to give the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (25-9) their third win in three days. Next up, they’ll face No. 9 Purdue on Sunday and try to clinch their first conference tourney crown since 2006, which is part of the reason Bohannon returned this season.
While they may not have advanced without Bohannon’s late-game shots, they still needed all-conference forward Keegan Murray to do some work, too. He finished with 32 points and nine rebounds and put himself in position for another board, just in case Bohannon missed.
But the final shot didn’t even go the way coach Fran McCaffery drew it up.
“He was supposed to get a shot in the corner but they jammed it up, credit to them,” McCaffery said. “But he just kept coming. You know as long as he’s shooting, I think it’s better than anything I can draw up anyway.”
Bohannon made sure of it despite going 4 of 10 from the field and trying to rally the Hawkeyes, who trailed for all but 122 seconds until Murray’s 3 gave them a 74-73 lead with 1:56 to play.
Bohannon’s next 3, with 50.1 seconds left, made it 77-73 and appeared to seal the victory.
Instead, Xavier Johnson made two free throws and when Indiana (20-13) forced a turnover, Johnson scored on a breakaway layup to tie the score with 30.7 seconds to go. Johnson finished with 20 points and nine assists.
And that’s how it stayed until Bohannon’s bank shot. Johnson’s desperation heave from 60 feet bounced high off the backboard, sealing Iowa’s victory.
“I knew he was going to launch one and it banked in, sometimes that happens,” said Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 31 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana. “It’s March Madness. That last shot, the ball doesn’t always bounce your way and, obviously, we were about 1 second away from going into overtime.”
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: If two wins in two days, over the 2020-21 Big Ten regular-season champs and 2021-22 conference co-champs, weren’t enough to secure a spot in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field, Saturday’s game should have done the trick. Indiana was in control most of the game against one of America’s most proficient scoring teams but came up just short.
Iowa: There’s no doubt the Hawkeyes shooters cause most teams trouble. But after scoring 196 points in two games, Iowa needed a late flurry to secure this one. After Sunday’s game, there will be no more back-to-back contests on the schedule — allowing Iowa to go full throttle the rest of this season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Given the surprises that occurred Thursday and Friday in Indianapolis — and throughout the other conference tournaments around the country this weekend — the Hawkeyes should move up in the final Top 25 rankings. The more interesting question will be whether the Hoosiers’ breakthrough weekend sends them into the poll for the first time this season.
Purdue 75, Mich. St. 70
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey gave No. 9 Purdue the production and energy it needed to reach the Big Ten Tournament title game.
Now he’s in position to lead the third-seeded Boilermakers to a championship that’s already eluded them once this season.
Ivey finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking 3-pointers late in Saturday’s second semifinal game to give Purdue a 75-70 victory over seventh-seeded Michigan State.
“Tomorrow’s a big game for us,” Ivey said. “We didn’t win a regular-season championship. That was a goal of ours and we fell short. Tomorrow we have a chance to win a championship and take it home.”
The Boilermakers will make their first title game appearance since 2018 on Sunday against No. 24 Iowa (25-9).
For Ivey, it was a sensational day inside the building his mother, Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey, once called home as a member of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. He went 7 of 14 from the field, made two 3s and six of eight from the free-throw line while frequently converting nifty drives into points. The result: Purdue (27-6) has won three straight to reach its first Big Ten title game since 2018.
Ivey also provided gasps from a noticeably favorable crowd when he fell hard to the ground, off-balance on the game-sealing breakaway layup that made it 69-59 with 1:50 left. He stayed down briefly and appeared to be rubbing his tailbone before getting up and finishing the game.
But the Spartans (22-12) fared far worse in the injury department. Starting point guard Tyson Walker left in the first half with what appeared to be a sprained ankle and did not return. His replacement, sophomore A.J. Hoggard, turned his ankle on the next possession. Hoggard also left but did return and finished with 17 points and 10 assists, though the injuries left Michigan State precariously thin.
“The doctor told me we lost two point guards in 23 seconds or something like that,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. Tyson, the one thing he would have given us, was the way they play ball screens, he could have really helped us. I don’t know how bad it is. It’s not broken or anything, but it’s bad enough it’s going to be some time.”
It wasn’t just Ivey making a difference against the Spartans, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.
Michigan State last played in the conference title game in 2019, and when the Spartans cut the deficit to 57-56 on Hoggard’s jumper with 5:45 to go, it looked like the drought might end.
Instead, Hunter knocked down consecutive 3s, and after Williams made one of two free throws, Hunter scored on a layup to give the Boilermakers a 66-56 lead with 3:31 remaining. They were the only 3s for Hunter in the game and he finished with 11 points.
Michigan State spent the rest of the game futilely playing catch-up in a close contest featuring two of the conference’s perennial powers and the league’s longest-tenured coaches.
“When they cut it to one right there, they showed some grit really to make some plays,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I thought that was the decisive stretch.”
