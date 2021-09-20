EASTON — Brookey Betcher kept plugging away.
Part of a crowd that was whacking and poking at the loose ball in front of the goal, Betcher could have easily been moved out of the fray or conceded the ball to some else.
Instead, Kent Island High’s junior midfielder stayed in the middle of the scrum and managed to get enough of her stick on the ball to knock it into the back of the cage with less than 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter Monday, lifting the Buccaneers to a 2-1 victory over Easton in the latest installment of the two schools’ field hockey rivalry.
“I just kept my motivation up,” Betcher said of her game-winner. “I just kept saying, ‘Get this ball in. Just get it in the goal and we’ll be up.’”
And the Buccaneers (3-1 overall, 2-0 North Bayside) stayed up, as they continued limiting Easton’s offensive opportunities through the final 16:52.
“In the first half I felt like they were beating us to the ball,” Kent Island head coach Laura Harding said of Easton. “In the second half we were working on moving to the ball. We worked on recovering and marking on defense. I think Allie Cimaglia did a very nice job in goal. She had a couple of dives and a nice save up high.
“Just making those little adjustments,” Harding continued. “We talked a lot about flatten through passes and diagonal dribbling, and being in the right position, and not getting ourselves sucked in, and using the full field and double-teaming the ball.”
The biggest adjustment the Buccaneers had to make though, was getting used to Easton’s grass field.
“We are used to playing on turf (at home) and we practice on a Bermuda field similar to this,” Harding said. “But I think the biggest adjustment is just getting acclimated to the field and the thickness of the field. We’re used to the ball moving so much faster than it does on this field. So I think it just took a while to make adjustments and to get used to where we need to be, and how fast the ball is moving, and passing accuracy with the grass.”
The Warriors (0-3, 0-1) created three penalty corners in the first quarter and kept the ball in the Bucs’ defensive end. Easton took a 1-0 lead on its third corner, when Emily Branic’s entry pass found Maddi Spies, who put a shot past Kent Island starting goalie Jordan Bunce with 7:24 left in the quarter.
But Kent Island began pushing more and more into Easton territory in the third quarter, and scored the equalizer 2:16 into the period, as Megan Carpenter took an entry pass off a corner, and sent a shot toward the right post that Betcher tipped past Warrior goalie Aubrey Lavezzo (two saves).
“I did a reverse shot and got that goal,” Betcher said.
Easton appeared ready to respond, rushing downfield and putting a shot on goal. Cimaglia (two saves) made an initial diving stop, but the ball popped into the air, where defender Mimi Quinn batted it away to preserve the 1-1 tie.
The Warriors created a corner with 10:27 left in the corner, but could not muster a shot on Cimaglia.
Carpenter and the Bucs continued pushing into Easton’s end and earned another corner late in the third. Again, Carpenter took the entry feed and steered a shot toward the right post, then watched a small throng battle for control until Betcher squeezed the ball into the cage.
“I think we got tired,” Easton head coach Alli Szymanski said. “I think that we have had some setbacks this year that we’ve had a hard time mentally recovering from, and I think that is our biggest enemy right now, is having that mental toughness to bounce back from getting scored on. We have talent across the board. But we’ve got to learn to bounce back better.”
Easton had a few chances in the fourth quarter, the first coming when Branic raced down right wing and sent a cross that rolled halfway through the circle before Kent Island cleared.
Lavezzo made a pad save on Carpenter with 5 minutes left. Two minutes later, Kat Knox made a deep run down left wing, but couldn’t get a pass off. Knox worked her way into the Bucs end 30 seconds later, but Carpenter took the ball off her stick and began a push toward the other end.
“I do truly believe we dominated the first half,” Szymanski said. “I think the third quarter was even and then once that goal got in against us, I said, ‘You can either hang your head or you can come out and respond.’
“I think they definitely did a better job responding this time than we have in previous games,” Szymanski continued. “So it’s getting better. It is. But we need to continue to work on our mental toughness.”
Notes: Kent Island and Easton played two one-goal games during the abbreviated spring season, the Warriors winning the first 3-2, the Bucs the second, 2-1 in double overtime. … Kent Island outshot Easton, 26-3, and had an 8-4 advantage in penalty corners.
