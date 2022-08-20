BALTIMORE (AP) — Kike Hernández hit a two-run homer, Christian Arroyo added a key RBI double in the ninth inning and Michael Wacha pitched scoreless ball into the sixth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Saturday.
The teams split the first two games of the series, and the finale will be played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday
The Orioles slipped to 2 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay in the race for the third and final American League wild-card spot.
“This is a good ball club, the Orioles,” Arroyo said. “Late in the game, against anyone, it’s always good to push in some insurance runs across there. It wound up being huge.”
One day after scoring a season-high 15 runs, Baltimore was held scoreless until the seventh when rookie Kyle Stowers drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Jorge Mateo scored on a wild pitch by John Schreiber that cut the lead to 3—2.
Boston added an important run in the ninth with Arroyo’s RBI double, completing a 3-for-5 day. Arroyo has nine hits over the last four games.
“Right now, I’ll be calling him ‘Cal Ripken.’ Just keep going, kid,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Arroyo.
Garrett Whitlock allowed a run on a fielder’s choice, but got the final six outs for his fifth save of the season.
“We had a really tough time getting a rally going against him,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Good to see us make a run late, like usual, but we just came out a run short today.”
Wacha (8-1) made his second start since being reinstated from the IL on Aug. 14. He allowed four hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 52/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.28.
“I was just trying to get as deep as I could,” Wacha said. “I know we used some of our bullpen guys out there yesterday in some extended roles. Today, the goal was to stick to our plan, go out and attack these guys and hopefully get them out.”
The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on a run-scoring single by Alex Verdugo off Kyle Bradish, who had managed to strand runners on first and third to minimize the damage.
Hernández hit a two-run shot that stayed just inside the foul pole in left field in the sixth inning that extended the lead to 3-0. Hernández has five RBIs in three games since returning from the IL. His last homer came against the Orioles on May 29.
Bradish (1-5) allowed three runs and nine hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: Tommy Pham was held out of the lineup after leaving Friday’s game with low back tightness. “He might push to play tomorrow. We’ll see how he feels,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. … 1B Eric Hosmer left Saturday’s game with back spasms.
Orioles: OF Cedric Mullins was held out of the lineup with a sore shin after fouling a ball off his leg a night earlier.
UP NEXT
Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.28 ERA) will pitch the finale.
Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.58 ERA) is 0-3 with a 9.45 ERA in three career starts against Boston.
Rays 5, Royals 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen took a no-hit try into the sixth inning in his first start since making a serious perfect game bid, and Tampa Bay beat Kansas City.
Rasmussen, who lost his perfect game last Sunday when Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo opened the ninth with a double, walked MJ Melendez leading off the Royals first.
Melendez got the Royals’ first hit when he lined a single into center past Rasmussen with one out in the sixth. Bobby Witt Jr. doubled before Ramussen’s final batter, Salvador Perez, hit a sacrifice fly.
Rasmussen (8-4) gave up two runs, two hits and one walk along with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Peter Fairbanks worked the ninth for his third save, completing the four-hitter.
Six of the first eight Rays’ batters had hits off Kris Bubic (2-8), who allowed four runs, eight hits and two walks over 3 ⅔ innings.
Blue Jays 5, Yankees 2
NEW YORK (AP) — New York lost for the 15th time in 19 games and saw its lead in the AL East slip to seven games over the second-place Blue Jays.
The Yankees have lost six straight series for the first time since 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Toronto will try for a four-game sweep on Sunday.
Gerrit Cole (9-6) hadn’t allowed a hit before the Blue Jays scored four times in the fifth. Alejandro Kirk capped the burst with a two-run double.
Jackie Bradley hit a two-run, go-ahead double down the left-field line. He delivered after Santiago Espinal got Toronto’s first hit, a double two pitches after missing on a close two-strike pitch. Matt Chapman added a solo homer in the ninth as the Blue Jays won their fourth straight.
Estevan Florial hit an RBI single in the second and Gleyber Torres homered in the eighth for the Yankees.
Adam Cimber (9-4) was awarded the win and Yimi García got his first save.
Tigers 4, Angels 3
DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Alexander pitched six strong innings and Detroit’s bullpen finished off a win over Los Angeles.
The Tigers had lost two straight and 10 of 12.
Alexander (3-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings, notching his first win in eight starts this season. Gregory Soto earned his 23rd save.
Los Angeles’ Reid Detmers (4-4) took the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Mets 8, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starling Marte got three hits and New York kept up its season-long dominance of Philadelphia, topping Zack Wheeler in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.
Michael Perez broke an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run single in the fifth inning to start the scoring. Francisco Lindor added an RBI triple in the sixth against Wheeler (11-7), a former Met. Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil both added two hits for the Mets.
Mets pitchers Trevor Williams, Seth Lugo (3-2), Joely Rodriguez, Adam Ottavino and Sam Clay held the Phillies’ struggling lineup to six hits while stranding 12 runners.
Cubs 6, Brewers 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras hit an RBI single to cap a two-run rally in the 11th inning, and Chicago scored once in the ninth to tie, once in the 10th to keep it even and finally won in the 11th to extend its win streak to five games.
Contreras had a two-run homer in the fifth, his 20th this season to become the first Cubs catcher to homer 20 times in four seasons.
Patrick Wisdom doubled home automatic runner Nico Hoerner to make it 5-all. Wisdom was later thrown out at the plate trying to score on Nick Madrigal’s grounder, but Contreras singled off Peter Strzelecki (1-1) to end it.
Erich Uelmen (2-1), the Cubs fourth reliever, got four outs.
Willy Adames had a two-run homer for the Brewers, who finished with four hits.
