Angels Orioles Baseball

Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish worked into the seventh inning Wednesday to help Baltimore earn a 3-1 victory over the Angels.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Bradish pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Austin Hays homered to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.