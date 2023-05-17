BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Bradish pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Austin Hays homered to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Mike Trout went deep for the Angels, but they fell back to .500 with their eighth loss in 11 games.
Bradish (2-1) allowed a run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings against the team that drafted him. He struck out five without a walk. Danny Coulombe, Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista got the final seven outs, with Bautista working the ninth for his 11th save in 14 chances.
Bautista walked Trout with one out, bringing Shohei Ohtani up as the tying run. Ohtani went down swinging and Hunter Renfroe flied out to deep center field to end it.
Griffin Canning (2-2) allowed three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.
The Orioles loaded the bases with nobody out in the second, but Terrin Vavra hit into a 1-2-3 double play and Canning escaped the jam. Baltimore took the lead the following inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s RBI single, but Trout answered in the fourth with his ninth home run of the year.
Baltimore went back ahead in the bottom of the fourth when Vavra swiped second — the first steal of his career — and scored on a two-out single by Cedric Mullins. Hays hit a solo shot in the fifth.
Bradish was picked in in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Angels. They traded him to Baltimore the following year in a deal that sent Dylan Bundy to Los Angeles. He has allowed only one earned run in 12 2/3 innings over his past two starts.
Canning had allowed seven hits or fewer in all 46 of his starts, the second-longest streak in Angels history. That run ended four shy of Rickey Clark’s team record.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: SS Jorge Mateo missed the game with leg soreness, but was expected back Thursday.
UP NEXT
The Orioles send Tyler Wells (3-1) to the mound against Tyler Anderson (1-0) in the series finale Thursday. Wells allowed one hit in seven innings in a win over Pittsburgh in his last outing.
Marlins 4, Nats 3
MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead home run for the second straight game, and Miami held off Washington.
With the Marlins trailing 2-1, Luis Arraez led off the fourth with a single before Soler sent MacKenzie Gore’s first pitch to left-center for his 11th home run of the season.
That came a day after Soler drove a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left-center for a 5-4 win in the series opener for his first career walk-off shot.
Bryan De La Cruz gave Miami a two-run cushion in the sixth with an RBI double against Gore (3-3). Andres Machado replaced Gore and retired Jean Segura on a flyout and struck out Yuli Gurriel to end the inning. De La Cruz stretched his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games.
Washington pulled within 4-3 in the seventh. Corey Dickerson led off the inning with a single against Andrew Nardi, and Ildemaro Vargas singled in the next at-bat off JT Chargois. A throwing error by shortstop Jon Berti advanced the runners before Alex Call drove in Dickerson on a ground out. Chargois then struck out CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas to end the threat.
Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.
Gore gave up five hits, four runs, struck out seven and walked three.
Dickerson, a designated hitter Wednesday, blasted a two-run shot 433 feet to right field for a 2-0 lead in the first. It was Dickerson’s first at-bat since going on the injured list in April with a left calf strain.
That was also the only damage allowed by Miami starter Edward Cabrera (3-3). He gave up five hits, struck out six and walked none in five innings.
A sacrifice fly by Gurriel in the second made it 2-1 and scored De La Cruz, who walked and advanced on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.
Segura had his second straight multi-hit game with a single in the first and a triple in the fifth.
MILESTONE
In his 428th career game, Arraez had his 500th career hit with a leadoff double in the eighth.
ANÍBAL SÀNCHEZ HONORED
Aníbal Sánchez threw the game’s ceremonial first pitch. The veteran right-hander retired Tuesday after 16 major league seasons. Sánchez spent his first seven years with Miami and six seasons with Detroit before playing the past three seasons in Washington. He was an 11-game winner in 2019 when the Nationals won the World Series.
ROSTER MOVE
Washington recalled infielder/outfielder Jake Alu from Triple-A Rochester and placed first baseman/designated hitter Joey Meneses on the paternity list on Wednesday.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: LHP Sean Doolittle (left elbow surgery) threw another live batting practice session. According to manager Dave Martinez, when Doolittle is ready for back-to-back days, he will be sent to rehab outings.
Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (left biceps strain) is scheduled to throw a 25-pitch bullpen Wednesday or Thursday.
UP NEXT
RHP Eury Perez (0-0, 3.86) will make his second major league start against Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.