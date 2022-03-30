EASTON — Saints Peter and Paul High’s boys’ lacrosse team had a slew of scoring options last season.
With the majority of those options graduated, Kyler Krewson has had to step into more of a lead role this season. Lead is exactly what the senior midfielder did on a wind-chilled Wednesday afternoon, as Krewson netted seven goals and set up four more to lead the Sabres to their first victory of the season via 16-1 rout of Salisbury School.
“Kyler’s done a great job so far this year getting everyone involved,” Sabres head coach Pat Tracy said. “He’s playing a much different role than he has in the past. (Last year) he was part of a group of guys on the offensive end where we had four, five, six options. Now he is the guy. And I think he’s learning to take that leadership role, and he’s really doing a great job.
“Today he had some really nice opportunities for goals, scored on them, and made the extra pass, found the open guy, and that’s what we need,” Tracy continued. “We’re going to need that to be successful.”
Tracy has always built a tough early schedule for his team. And that’s exactly what this early season has been for the Sabres, who have yielded 20 or more goals in their first three games, which included a date against Mount St. Joe’s.
But Sts. Peter & Paul (1-3) was the dominant offense yesterday. Krewson and Eli Sherman (two goals, assist) gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead with 4 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Salisbury trimmed that margin to 2-1 with 3:16 to go in the opening period on Ashton Vazquez’s goal.
The Sabres proceeded to score the next 14 goals, with Krewson netting four goals and dishing three assists over the final 13:40 of the first half to help Sts. Peter & Paul to a commanding 10-1 halftime lead.
“We’ve got to see things we’ve got to work on and we’ve worked on them in practice,” Krewson said of the tough early schedule. “And I think we’ve gotten a lot better at ‘em. Losing isn’t fun for anybody, and when you do a lot of it in the beginning of the season, some of the teammates can get down on themselves a little bit. So I think a win will be good for the morale.”
Krewson’s goal with 1:40 left in the first period off Davis Kimminau’s assist extended the Sabres lead to 3-1. Sts. Peter & Paul outscored Salisbury 7-0 in the second quarter as Krewson scored three times and set up three goals.
“I’d like to get some of my teammates some goals that maybe won’t get as much of an opportunity during some of our other games,” said Krewson, who consistently showed patience waiting and then feeding cutting teammates against Salisbury. “So it’s good to have a game like this where we can spread the wealth a little bit and get everybody involved.”
Krewson set up freshman Noah Zimmerman (three goals, four assists) for the first goal of the third quarter then scored the next two goals as the Sabres carried a 13-1 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Dragons (1-3) did get some pressure on the Sabres, but Sts. Peter & Paul goalie Colby Jacobs foiled the visitors over and over, totaling 12 saves.
“We always challenge ourselves early in the season,” Tracy said. “We’ve got a really young and inexperienced team, especially on the defensive end and at the face-off x. And we’ve been playing some teams that are very talented on offense and the face-off x, so we’ve been playing a lot of defense. And we’ve worked a lot the last two days on our face-off and our ground-ball play, and I feel like we’ve made some improvements in that; saw some of that today in the game.
“I think it’s a simple game,” Tracy said. “You have the ball, you have an opportunity to score, and we’ve been efficient on the offensive end when we’ve had the ball.”
Layne Williams (assist) and Reed McGuckian each scored once for the Sabres, and Peyton Williams had an assist.
Girls’ Lacrosse
SSPP 20, Gunston 6
CENTREVILLE — Morgan Quade had six goals and five assists, and Hattie Messick totaled seven goals and three assists as the Sabres rolled in their Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference opener.
Evelyn Murphy finished with a hat trick and three assists for Sts. Peter & Paul (5-0, 1-0) and Emmary Sweeney won 17 draw controls and scored twice. Kathryn Murphy added two goals, Kendall Kroniser had a pair of assists, and Addison Darling and Morgan Earls each had one assist.
Sabres goalie Katie Bryan made five saves.
Baseball
Colonel 4, North Dorchester 2
AMERICAN CORNER — Zach Robbins (2-0) tossed a complete-game four-hitter, striking out nine and allowing two earned runs as the Colonels stayed undefeated.
Brock Johnson went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Colonel Richardson (5-0, 2-0), and Crystian Brewer was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Jacob Cohee (1 for 2) also drove in a run for the Colonels.
St. Michaels 14, Cambridge-SD 4
ST. MICHAELS — Freshman Will Sherwood went 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs — giving him 14 RBIs for the season — as the Saints remained unbeaten.
Sherwood (1-0) also picked up the win, yielding two earned runs and four hits over four innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Teegan Murphy went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for St. Michaels (4-0, 2-0), Matt Gostomski (2 for 3) scored three runs, and Kellen Lambert (2 for 4) drove in three runs and doubled.
Hunter Rose took the loss for the Vikings (1-3, 0-2).
North Caroline 7, Queen Anne’s 3
RIDGELY — Kyle Speas struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings for the win and Jayden Watkins went 2 for 3, including a first-inning solo home run to pace the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0).
Colin Athey and Zach Walford (two RBIs) each had two hits for Queen Anne’s (1-2, 0-1) Cole Glanding took the loss.
Softball
Colonel 5, North Dorchester 1
AMERICAN CORNER — Ava Carels spun a complete-game four-hitter, striking out four and walking just one, as the Colonels handed the Eagles their first loss of the season.
Eileen Johnson (two runs) and Kendall Sann (two RBIs) each had two hits for Colonel Richardson (4-1), which has won four straight. Olivia Christopher (two RBIs), Cheyenne Cayer (RBI), Kara Staehli and Ally Taylor each added one hit.
Emilee Cohee had two hits for North Dorchester, including a double. Kinley Elliott took the loss.
Kent Island 24, Easton 17
EASTON — Liz McConnell had six hits and Emma Fleshman earned the win as the Bucs improved to 2-0.
Rilyn Heyliger and Danielle Kosowsky each had three hits for Kent Island, and Alison Corbin, who was intentionally walked five times, had two hits, including a home run.
St. Michaels 10, Cambridge-SD 5
ST. MICHAELS — Stevie Shaak went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs, and Haley Sadler went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI as the Saints remained unbeaten.
Sadler (5-0) earned the win, striking out 11 and walking four over seven innings.
Katie Jenkins went 2 for 4 for St Michaels and Olivia Windsor doubled and drove in two runs. Katie Roe had a hit and two RBIs, and Lola Browning added an outstanding defensive play.
