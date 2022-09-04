BALTIMORE (AP) — Seth Brown hit a pair of solo homers, rookie Adrián Martínez threw six innings of three-hit ball and the Oakland Athletics stalled the Baltimore Orioles playoff surge with a 5-0 victory Sunday.
The Orioles, who snapped a four-game winning streak, fell 2 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League’s third wild-card spot and play a four-game series with the Blue Jays beginning Monday.
Martínez (4-3) was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 28, for his fourth stint with Oakland this year. He finished with four strikeouts and two walks.
Joel Payamps, Domingo Acevedo and A.J. Puk further contained the Orioles, who were shut out for the eighth time this season.
Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the second on a run-scoring single by Sheldon Neuse off Spenser Watkins (4-6).
A two-run single for Shea Langeliers in the third increased the margin to 3-0 in the third and prompted a visit from Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt to Watkins, who lasted just 4 2/3 innings in his last start.
Martínez retired 10 consecutive batters before allowing a walk to Jorge Mateo with two outs in the fifth.
Brown hit homers in the sixth and eighth, which boosted the lead to 5-0.
Watkins allowed four runs and nine hits with one walk over six innings.
Despite the loss, Baltimore took two of three and has won five consecutive series. The last time the Orioles won at least five straight series was July-August 2014 when they won eight in a row.
Oakland snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 50-85.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Athletics: OF Ramón Laureano (left oblique strain) served as the DH for Single-A Stockton on Sunday. Laureano could return to the lineup for the series against the Braves beginning Tuesday.
Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells (lower left side discomfort) had no setbacks with his bullpen session and will make at least one more rehab start.
UP NEXT
Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (7-11, 3.35 ERA) will start the series opener against the Braves and RHP Kyle Wright (17-5, 2.85 ERA).
Orioles: RHP Mike Baumann (1-2, 4.50 ERA) was added to the taxi squad and will start Monday’s doubleheader against the Blue Jays, whether in the first or second game. RHP Jordan Lyles (10-9, 4.25) will also start one of the games. RHP Kevin Gausman (10-9, 3.14) and RHP José Berríos (9-5, 5.32) will pitch for visiting Toronto.
Nats 7, Mets 1
NEW YORK (AP) — César Hernández hit his first homer in more than a year, delivering the exclamation point on Washington’s win over the New York Mets.
The last-place Nationals also beat the NL East leaders 7-1 on Saturday night, and took two of three in the series.
Luis García had an RBI single in the first inning, then the Nationals scored four unearned runs against Carlos Carrasco (13-6) in the third after second baseman Jeff McNeil’s error led to two-run singles by Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas.
Carrasco, activated from the injured list prior to the game after missing more than two weeks due to a strained left oblique, was charged with one earned run in 2 2/3 innings.
Hernández, who had a career-high 21 homers last season, ended his drought by hitting a no-doubt, two-run shot into the right field seats in the fifth. The drive was his first since Aug. 26, 2021, a span of 155 games.
Upon finishing his home run trot, Hernández was given the silent treatment by teammates for several seconds before they finally mobbed him in the dugout.
Entering Sunday, only the Los Angeles Angels’ Magneuris Sierra (223 games) and the Cleveland Guardians’ Myles Straw (157 games) had gone longer without homering among active players.
Lane Thomas, who started at all three outfield spots this weekend, had two hits and drew a walk for the Nationals. He finished the series by reaching base in seven of his final nine appearances, a stretch that included five straight hits bridging Saturday and Sunday.
Erick Fedde (6-9) gave up one run — McNeil’s second-inning sacrifice fly — over six innings and earned his first win since June 21.
Trevor Williams relieved Carrasco and pitched 4 1/3 innings. The homer by Hernández snapped Williams’ scoreless streak — which dated back to July 7 and spanned eight appearances, including two starts — at 26 innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: RHP Víctor Arano (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Friday. RHP Andrés Machado was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. … DH Nelson Cruz (right knee contusion) missed a second straight game.
Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (left side fatigue) said he felt fine a day after exiting after five innings and 67 pitches. Scherzer, whose next start is scheduled for Friday, missed almost seven weeks earlier this season with a left oblique injury. On Sunday morning, he chuckled and said the fatigue was everywhere on his left side except the oblique. … INF Luis Guillorme (left groin) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday. … To make room for Carrasco on the active roster, the Mets optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Triple-A Syracuse.
UP NEXT
Nationals: A 10-game road trip continues as RHP Anibal Sanchez (1-5, 5.05 ERA), fresh off earning his first win Wednesday, starts the opener of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sanchez last pitched at Busch Stadium Oct. 11, 2019, when he carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.
Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA) starts Monday afternoon in the first game of a three-game series at the Pittsburgh Pirates. Walker hasn’t received a decision in any of his last three starts.
Red Sox 5, Rangers 2
BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, Xander Bogaerts had his eighth straight multi-hit game and Boston completed a four-game sweep over Texas.
The Red Sox now have a five-game winning streak as they’re trying to climb back into the AL’s wild-card chase. The Rangers have lost eight straight.
Bogaerts, who can opt out of his contract after this season, had an RBI double and run-scoring single in his three hits. His stretch is the longest for a Boston player since Kevin Youkilis tied the club record with nine in 2007.
Adolis García had an RBI double for Texas, which lost for the 15th time in its last 18 games in Fenway Park and fell to a season-worst 17 games under .500. It’s the Rangers’ longest skid since a 12-gamer last season.
Boston’s highly touted prospect Triston Casas made his major-league debut, going 1 for 4 with an infield single and had a nice backhand stab of a hard grounder playing first.
Reliever Kaleb Ort (1-1) was credited with his first MLB victory, getting five outs after starter Josh Winckowski was pulled with the Red Sox leading after four innings. John Schreiber got the final three outs for his seventh save.
Rangers starter Dane Dunning (3-8) took the loss and is winless in his last 26 road starts, the majors’ longest active streak. His only career road victory came Sept. 9, 2020 with the White Sox. Dunning gave up five runs on eight hits in four innings.
Story had three hits Sunday, including when he drove a low, inside sinker into the second row of seats during a four-run first inning. Bogaerts’ double made it 1-0 after Texas scored twice.
Bogaerts added an RBI single in the second.
Blue Jays 4, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Toronto edged Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.
Hernandez lined a shot up the middle against Duane Underwood Jr. (1-5) with two outs to push Toronto in front and the bullpen did the rest. The Blue Jays improved to a season-best 14 games over .500 to maintain their hold on the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.
Toronto begins a four-game series against Baltimore, which is chasing Toronto for a postseason berth, starting Monday at Camden Yards.
Hernandez and Christian Kirk had two hits apiece for Toronto, which has won five of six and 12 of 17. Cavan Biggio hit his fifth home of the season and second in five days for the Blue Jays.
Ross Stripling (7-4) allowed three runs on two hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in six innings. Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano collected his 30th save.
Rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz hit his 12th home run for the Pirates, and Josh VanMeter added a two-run double for Pittsburgh, but the Pirates mustered little else.
Rockies 8, Reds 4
CINCINNATI (AP) — Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh for Colorado, and C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer in the ninth to give the Rockies a win over Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader.
Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, TJ Friedl homered twice and Jonathan India hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati. Joe Kuhnel (2-3) took the loss.
Rockies starter German Marquez (8-10) allowed just one hit through the first five innings — Friedl’s solo homer to lead off the fourth. Friedl went deep off Marquez again in the sixth for his first career multi-home run game.
The Reds got back within one on India’s two-run homer off Carlos Esteves in the eighth. But Cron slammed the door with his 25th home run, a two-run shot off Art Warren.
