EASTON — Senior Carson Brown has had a number of memorable moments during his high school playing career.
He may have a hard time topping Thursday.
Brown hit a game-tying grand slam home run in the bottom of the fifth, then launched a three-run blast in the sixth for added cushion as Easton High’s baseball team rallied for an 11-7 victory over St. Michaels.
“Nothing tops that,” said Brown, who finished with seven RBIs. “This is a great atmosphere. Doing this for Mr. (Matt) Blue. He gave us this speech before the game, just talking about believing. I had to believe in myself those at-bats. Down by four. Big situation to come up like that for him, my teammates. That was just awesome to see.”
Thursday’s game was also a fundraiser for Blue, an Easton Middle School teacher and former boys’ head soccer coach at Easton High, who is battling stage 4 colon cancer. Blue spoke with both teams separately prior to the game, then spoke to the crowd before the first pitch with an emphasis on cherishing memories.
“Kudos to Easton and Carson Brown,” St. Michaels head coach Brian Femi said. “What a great game. You know Matt came and talked to both teams before. We certainly wished we would have won, but sometimes I think the baseball gods lean certain ways on certain days. This may have been one of them.”
St. Michaels carried a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning. Saints left-hander Anthony Massaro had retired seven straight before yielding a leadoff single to Josh Dressler. Colin Mooney walked. Massaro hit Kayden Webb with a pitch to load the bases. Massaro struck out CJ Dugan. Brown then launched a 2-2 offering over the left-field fence for a grand slam and a 6-6 tie.
“I was just like ‘Please get over. Please get over,’” Brown said of his slam. “That was a dream rounding the bases.”
Chris Baynard greeted reliever Brock Grow with a double to left. Dylan Cassell followed with a double to left that plated Baynard for a 7-6 Easton lead. Dustin Blue singled to right, scoring Cassell for an 8-6 lead. Chase Raab reached on a bunt single before Grow retired Dressler and Mooney to end the inning.
Left-hander Cullen Murphy, who relieved Webb with no outs and one on in the top of the fifth, set down the Saints in order in the top of the sixth.
Grow walked Webb to lead off the Easton sixth. Eli Wallace came on in relief. Dugan reached on a bunt. Brown followed with another high-arching shot over the left-field fence for a three-run homer and an 11-6 lead.
“I was telling my teammate Chris Baynard I didn’t want to go up to bat. How am I going to top that (grand slam)?” Brown said. “And then when I did that. ... unbelievable feeling around the bases.”
St. Michaels put together a two-out rally in the top of the seventh.
Murphy issued a leadoff walk to Ryan Lawrence before striking out Hunter Gottleib and Henry Mullikin. The Warrior reliever then hit Ethan Rash and pinch-hitter Jacob Bealefeld to load the bases. Murphy hit a third straight hitter with a pitch, Pearson Greenwood, to score a run before getting Will Sherwood to line out to Baynard at first to end the game.
“I’m happy for him that he was able to be in those situations and come through because he’s been grinding it out,” Easton head coach Albert Pritchett said of Brown. “The team relies on him for leadership, play, and hitting. And boy, did he hit it today. It was great.”
Easton took a 2-0 lead in the home first. Webb hit a leadoff single. Massaro fanned Dugan and Brown before Baynard doubled to left, pushing Webb to third. Cassell followed with a two-run triple to right field.
St. Michaels rallied for three runs in the top of the third. Kyle Miller stroked a two-run single and later scored when Webb was called for a balk
The Saints pushed their lead to 6-2 in the fourth. Webb walked the bases loaded, then hit Sherwood with a pitch, plating Rash. Two batters later, Ethan Royer scored on a fielder’s choice. Grow made it 6-2, scoring on a passed ball.
Colonel 18 Cambridge-SD 1
CAMBRIDGE — Camron Gondeck pitched five innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out seven, as the Colonels rolled.
Daniel Hesson was 3 for 3 for Colonel Richardson, and Hudson Post and Carter Walters each had two hits. Brennan Thomas, Chandler Tindall, Cam Todd, Gavin Whitby, Jack Walls and Ashton Vail each had hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.