CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Cleveland Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore’s late comeback for a 24-22 win Sunday over the Ravens, who lost superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury.
Healthier than he’s been in weeks following Cleveland’s bye, Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper on first-half scores as the Browns (7-6) bounced back and beat the Ravens (8-5) after losing to them 15 days ago.
Of course it helped that Jackson went out with a sprained right ankle sustained on the first play of the second quarter and didn’t return.
The former NFL MVP was unable to put any weight on the ankle, a frightening and concerning sight for the AFC North-leading Ravens, who have been overrun by injuries this season. Jackson was replaced by backup Tyler Huntley.
The Ravens lacked the offensive explosiveness Jackson provides, and Huntley spent much of the second half scrambling from trouble.
However he kept Baltimore close and the Ravens, who trailed 24-6 at half, pulled within 24-22 on Huntley’s 8-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews with 1:17 to go.
Baltimore then recovered an onside kick, but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-6 as Browns cornerback Denzel Ward tackled receiver Rashod Bateman well short of the marker.
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made field goals of 50, 42 and 55 yards.
The Browns took a 24-3 lead late in the first half when Garrett set Cleveland’s single-season sacks record in style — scoring on the play.
With the Ravens at their own 20, Garrett got around left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and knocked the ball free from Huntley as he tried to pass. Garrett scooped it up and rumbled down the left sideline for the score.
Moments later, when Garrett, who last week wondered if his teammates were as focused as needed for the matchup with Baltimore, was shown on the giant scoreboard, the star shook his head and said, “I’m not done.”
Neither are the good-one-week-bad-the-next Browns, whose postseason chances would have been badly damaged with a loss.
The Ravens could be in trouble, depending on the severity of Jackson’s injury.
The elusive QB got hurt when Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah dived at his legs while he completed a pass rolling right. Jackson limped to the sideline to be examined and then struggled while climbing into a cart to be driven off.
ODDS AND ENDS
Andrews finished 11 catches for 115 yards and broke Baltimore’s single-season record for yards receiving by a tight end, surpassing Todd Heap’s 855 in 2005. ... Huntley went 27 of 38 for 270 yards — 225 after halftime.
MYLES’ MARK
Garrett broke the club sacks record he came in sharing with Reggie Camp (14, 1984). The Browns have players with higher numbers, but the league didn’t count sacks as an individual statistic until 1982.
INJURIES
Ravens: DT Calais Campbell (thigh) was hurt in the first quarter and didn’t return. ... WR Tylan Wallace (concussion) got hurt in the second quarter.
Browns: RB Kareem Hunt hurt his left ankle while making a third-down catch in the first quarter. It was Hunt’s second game back after missing five with a calf injury. ... Mayfield was checked for a concussion and cleared in the third quarter. Backup Case Keenum replaced him for one play.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Host the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 19.
Browns: Are home against Las Vegas on Dec. 18, the first of two consecutive Saturday games.
Chiefs 48, Raiders 9
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw his first two touchdown passes in nearly a month, Clyde Edwards-Helaire added two more scores on the ground, and Kansas City forced five turnovers in rolling to a record-setting 48-9 victory over Las Vegas.
Derek Gore’s 51-yard TD run with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter allowed Kansas City (9-4) to eclipse the largest margin of victory in a series that began in 1960 and has been played 126 times. The previous record was 35 points in 1964.
Tyrann Mathieu had an interception and fumble recovery, Mike Hughes returned another fumble 23 yards for a touchdown, and the reigning AFC champion Chiefs built a 35-0 first-half lead before cruising to their sixth consecutive win.
They’ve won eight of their last nine against the Raiders (6-7), outscoring them 89-23 in two meetings this season.
Derek Carr finished with 266 yards passing, much of it going to Hunter Renfrow, who caught 13 of 14 targets for 117 yards and a score. But Renfrow also had one of four fumbles and five turnovers total for Las Vegas.
It was the sixth straight game that the much-maligned Chiefs defense held an opponent to 17 points or fewer, the biggest reason for their turnaround from a mediocre 3-4 team to Super Bowl contender. They held Josh Jacobs to 24 yards rushing and the Raiders to 293 yards of total offense.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid improved to 15-3 against the team’s most bitter rival. In doing so, the longtime Eagles coach joined Marty Schottenheimer and Hank Stram as the only coaches to win 100 games with Kansas City.
The Kansas City dominance began with the game’s first play, when Jacobs was shoved back about 3 yards and lost the ball in the process. Hughes alertly picked it up and waltzed 23 yards to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.
Saints 30, Jets 9
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Alvin Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a four-game absence, and New Orleans snapped a five-game losing streak.
Taysom Hill ran for two scores and shook off a banged-up finger on his throwing hand to pass for 175 yards for the Saints (6-7), whose skid was their longest since Sean Payton took over as coach in 2006.
Brett Maher added three field goals and the defense stifled Zach Wilson and New York’s short-handed offense as the Jets (3-10) were eliminated from playoff contention.
They have missed the postseason 11 straight years, tying the franchise’s longest drought set from 1970-80. It is also the longest active skid in the NFL.
Hill, who injured his right middle finger in the Saints’ previous game, finished 15 of 21 passing and ran for 73 yards on 11 carries.
Kamara, who missed four games with a sprained knee, looked fully healthy again while carrying the ball 27 times in his fifth career 100-yard rushing performance. He also caught four passes for 25 yards.
