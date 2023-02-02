RIDGELY — As he walked away from his post-match meeting in the far corner of North Caroline High’s gymnasium, Kent Island head wrestling coach Tommy Sitar was approached by assistant Billy Boorse.
“Coach Boorse asked me as we came away from that, he said, ‘Maybe they’re peaking,’” Sitar said.
The Buccaneers certainly peaked at the right time Wednesday night, winning six of the final seven weight classes — three by pinfall, another by tech fall — to erase a six-point deficit on the way to a 44-24 victory over the Bulldogs.
“It was one of the more complete team wins we’ve had this year,” Sitar said after Kent Island improved to 10-3 overall, 9-2 Bayside Conference. “Maybe all those hard tournaments that we went to is paying off because tonight wasn’t easy at all. A lot of guys saw the blood in the water when they were on top and got some pins early and that really helped us out.”
Nick Morey’s third-period pin over Corey Bunce at 170 pounds, and Giuseppe Mellinger’s second-period fall against Tommy Morris at 182 staked the Buccaneers to a quick 12-0 lead. Kent Island forfeited at 220 and 285, evening the slate at 12-all, then nudged back ahead at 15-12, when Justin Dillon escaped 15 seconds into the ultimate tiebreaker for a 3-2 decision over Dakota Kinsey.
North Caroline (9-4, 9-4) rallied to take a 21-15 lead at 106 and 113. Connor Frank hit a double-leg takedown 27 seconds into the third period to cement a 7-3 decision over Kent Island’s Carmean Bell to tie the team match at 15-15. Caroline’s Jacob Carpenter then built a 6-1 first-period lead before pinning Dillon Martino in 3:02, giving the Bulldogs their only bonus points of the match — not counting forfeits — and a six-point edge.
But North Caroline picked up only one more win the rest of the meet.
“We’re inexperienced at the bottom of our lineup with 106, 113,” Sitar said. “And then the veterans kind of took over from there in the middleweights, which was really nice.”
Kent Island’s Silas Brobst (120), Jack Hooks (126), Garrett Smith (132) and Greg Couch (138) each scored the first takedown of their respective matches while combining for three pins and a technical fall to move the Bucs to a 38-21 lead.
“We were very timid,” North Caroline head coach Tim Frey said. “We were just not aggressive like we normally are and that came back to bite us. They were more aggressive than we were.”
Brobst was tied 4-4 with Caroline’s Jairo To’Mas, but scored a takedown with 43 seconds left in the second period before pinning To’Mas with 4 seconds left in the period, drawing Kent Island even at 21-all. Hooks built a 6-1 first-period lead on Skylar Clark, extended his advantage to 11-1 before earning a fall in 3:19 to give the Bucs a 27-21 lead they steadily expanded.
Smith led 2-0 at the end of the first period, but Roberts’ deficit grew to 4-0 when he was twice called for locked hands early in the second period. Smith scored a reversal and five near-fall points to close the period before adding three more back points just before the end of the match for the 16-0 tech fall.
Couch gave Kent Island its fourth straight win, crafting a 4-0 lead before pinning Shelton Nichols at 3:09 for a 38-21 bulge.
Three consecutive pins in the three remaining bouts would have given North Caroline a one-point win. But those hopes were extinguished when Kent Island’s Cody Sandefer rallied to decision Sean Bunce, 6-5, at 145.
“We won it with Cody Sandefer, quite literally,” Sitar said. “I mean he turned it on in the third period and that was awesome to see.”
Bunce took a 2-0 lead with a takedown 36 seconds into the first, then escaped off bottom to start the third for a 3-0 edge. Sandefer earned a takedown off a restart with 33 seconds left in the second period, but Bunce escaped to take a 4-2 lead into the third. Sandefer worked a reversal 31 seconds into the third for forge a 4-4 tie, then fell behind 5-4 when he conceded a point while opting for a neutral start. Sandefer then foiled a Bunce shot and worked a takedown for a 6-5 lead with 31 seconds left for the victory and an insurmountable 41-21 lead.
“That sealed it for them,” Frey said.
But Frey noted the pre-match coin flip gave the Buccaneers an advantage from the beginning.
“He got to be able to match up the way he wanted to,” Frey said of Sitar. “We did not get a chance to move away. We wanted to get different matchups and when we lost the coin flip that meant we lost all that. We lost that leverage right off the bat.”
Gus Clark’s 4-1 decision over Chase Kelley at 152 ended Kent Island’s string of wins at five, before Kent Island’s Brandon Adler closed the match with a 9-2 decision over Arnold Gomez.
“We had a couple matches we just didn’t come through; couple matches that could have swung the other way,” Frey said. “But good for them. They went after it and they got what they needed.”
Boys’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 69
Cambridge-SD 58
CAMBRIDGE — KJ Smothers scored 18 points and Amirr Coles finished with 17 Thursday as the Lions clinched their second straight North Bayside title.
Collin Woolford had 11 points for Queen Anne’s, which improved to 16-1, 14-0.
Anthony Hughes had 16 points and TaShon Fletcher added 12 for Cambridge-South Dorchester (11-5, 9-4).
Easton 73, North Caroline 50
EASTON — Junior Shaun Moody and freshman Marshall Bailey each netted 23 points, as the Warriors won for the fourth time in five games.
Senior Jordan Nixon added nine points for Easton.
Kent County 76
St. Michaels 60
WORTON — Nakhi Miller scored 36 points and Johnny Mautz added 10 as Saints fell shy against Kent County.
Girls’ Basketball
Kent Island 60
Col. Richardson 33
AMERICAN CORNER — Allison Corbin had 15 points and Alivia Hanesworth scored 13 as the Buccaneers clinched the North Bayside title.
Caroline Cavanaugh scored 10 points for Kent Island (17-0, 14-0).
Cambridge-SD 37
Queen Anne’s 29
CENTREVILLE — Sophomore Le’Asia Todd scored 15 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season as the Vikings scored a rare victory over the Lions while extending their winning streak to five.
Donasty Cephas had 10 points for Cambridge-SD and Destiny Johnson finished with eight.
Easton 51, North Caroline 28
RIDGELY — Ty Moody had 14 points and made seven steals as the Warriors won their fourth in a row.
Kate Adelman had nine points and 10 rebounds for Easton, Serenity Velez added nine points and Damiya Henry snagged 10 boards to go with eight points.
Swimming
CAMBRIDGE — Jacob Gardner won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, and swam legs on two winning relays Tuesday, leading Queen Anne’s boys to a 78-54 victory over Cambridge-SD at the Dorchester County YMCA.
Gardner joined Quinlan Justice, Giles Stanton and Sam Mora to win the 200 medley relay, then teamed with Stanton, Noah Cramer and Daniel Mora for a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. Justice took first in the 50 freestyle.
Bianca Baker posted first-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 fly, and teamed with Caroline Kimball, Morgan Morris and Sophia Melendez to win the 400 free relay as Queen Anne’s girls rolled to a 115-20 victory over the Vikings.
The Lions also got individual victories from Maddie Claggett (200 individual medley), Kimball (100 free), Haley Cole (100 backstroke) and Brenna McLean (100 breaststroke).
Cole, Claggett, Megan Lee and Sydnee Carr won the 200 medley relay, and McLean, Carr, Lee and Sophia Melendez were first in the 200 free relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.