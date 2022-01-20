Justin Holland has had a string of champions — individual and team — during his long run as Kent Island High’s head track and field coach.
But Wednesday may have been the first time a Holland-coached team won an overall title without aid of a single individual champion.
“Numbers. We had more numbers than anybody,” Holland said one day after Kent Island won the boys’ team crown at the Bayside Conference indoor track and field championships at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill.
Those numbers helped the Buccaneers total 82 points — nine more than runner-up James M. Bennett — for their third conference title in five years. There were no Bayside championships for any winter sport in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Other teams were winning the event, but we were finishing second, third, and sometimes second, third and fourth,” Holland said of his boys’ team. “So we beat people with numbers this time. Obviously we’re not just lining up anybody out there. All our kids are good, just sometimes not good enough to win the race.”
So while Bennett senior standout Timmy Synowiec was doing all he could to try and help the Clippers defend their throne from two years ago — winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters — Kent Island was piling up points in other ways.
The Bucs’ biggest point haul came in the 500 meters, where Snow Hill’s Diontray Bratten clocked a first-place time of 1 minute, 10.34 seconds. Bratten was followed across the finish line by the tightly-bunched Kent Island trio of Alex Ransone (2nd, 1:11.87), Isayah Stewart (3rd, 1:11.99) and Will Ransone (4th, 1:12.69), an effort that was worth 19 points.
Synowiec’s narrow victory in the 800 — he clocked a 2:10.05 to Stephen Decatur’s Ethan Justice, the runner-up at 2:10.93 — was worth 10 points, but trumped by the 3-4-8 finish of Kent Island’s Stewart (2:13.47), Rajan Turner (2:15.70) and Brady Medeiros (2:21.83) that equaled 12 points.
The Bucs picked up another 10 points in the 300 meters, where Will Ransone (38.36), Alex Ransone (38.90) and Evan Newcomer (39.58) put together a 3-6-8 finish behind Easton senior Joel Duah, who won in 37.78.
And while the Bucs were denied any individual champions, they did win two of the three relays. Medeires, Turner, Carlos Wilder and Stewart won the 3,200 relay in 8:54.68, followed by the Ransone twins joining Newcomer and Stewart to win the 4x400 relay in 3:46.41.
“We did win relays because I can come up with four kids that are going to be better than your four kids,” Holland said.
In addition to Duah’s victory in the 300, Easton got a victory from sophomore Colin Smith, who cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump.
Kent Island also enjoyed a big day on the girls’ side, winning five individual events and two relays. But that wasn’t enough to deny Parkside its first conference championship indoors, as the Rams amassed 109 points to the Bucs’ second-place total of 101.
“Zak’s a good coach and he knows what he’s doing,” Holland said of Parkside head coach Zak Osborne. “Obviously if he didn’t know what he was doing there’s no way they were going to win. He beat us in numbers. We’re winning (events) and he’s double- and triple-scoring. Same way the boys won, that’s how he won.”
Parkside scored 24 points with a 1-2-3 finish in the pole vault, led by Kayla Knoll, who cleared 7 feet to win, followed by teammates Taylor Daugherty (6-6) and Sydney Stone (6-6). Daugherty also won the high jump (4-8) and was runner-up to North Caroline senior Makayla Scharf (33-0) in the shot put with a throw of 25-8.
Those efforts proved too much for the Bucs to overcome, but didn’t overshadow an outstanding performance from Kent Island junior Sarah Van Ornum, who teamed with Sarabeth Caldwell, Kaitlyn Stevens and Maya Hindle to win the 3,200 relay (11:37.35), then proceeded to win the 1,600 (5:43.72), 3,200 (12:22.39) and the 800 (2:35.45).
“I don’t really coach her too much, but when I get a chance to it’s a true treat to have her,” said said Holland of Van Ornum, who is usually works with Kent Island distance coach Kristin Park. “Great personality. Everything and anything you want in an athlete.
“I’ve had kids that set goals that I don’t think are that attainable, and rarely are attainable,” Holland continued. “But her goals, when she sets them, they’re within reach. And when she attains those goals she looks out and goes for the next thing. She’s got a good head on her shoulders and I just love the fact that she’s only a junior.”
Kent Island got an impressive performance from another junior, as Rilyn Heyliger won the 300 (44.26) and the 500 (1:23.35), and ran a leg on the Bucs’ winning 4x400 relay with Caldwell, Kendra Coffey and Josephine McGrath (4:41.26).
“She’s a softball player that I actually worked with a little bit in middle school; she was on the middle school track team,” Holland said of Heyliger. “Her and her mom contacted me. She wanted to get a little faster and I started working with her then.
“She came in this year ready to roll,” Holland continued. “I think she surprised herself. As I tell all the kids, ‘You’ve got to believe in yourself, and as soon as you start believing in yourself good things will happen.’ She’s been doing fantastic. She works really, really hard.”
North Bayside athletes won 9 of the 13 girls’ events, with Cambridge-South Dorchester freshman Enazajah Young winning the 55 meters in 7.65 seconds, and Easton’s 4x200 relay of Chiara Kalinski, Gizelle San, Sumayah Wilkins and Kennedy Hayton breaking across the finish line first in 2:01.87.
